This Lenovo Legion Pro gaming laptop is nearly $900 off

Legion Pro 7
While gaming laptops used to be really big and bulky and made life quite a bit difficult, modern gaming laptops are nice, sleek, and surprisingly powerful under the hood.  While they are still expensive, they aren’t prohibitively so, and you can find a lot of great deals to save you quite a bit. For example, this Lenovo Legion Pro 7 has an excellent RTX 4090 mobile under the hood, and you can grab it from Lenovo for just $2,604, rather than the usual $3,500 it goes for. That’s a whopping $896 in savings you’re getting, so it’s well worth grabbing if you want one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

Why you should buy the Legion Pro 7

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a paired-down version of the Legion Pro 7i, but there really isn’t a ton of difference, and that’s obvious given that the Legion Pro 7 still runs the powerful RTX 4090 mobile. That’s roughly equivalent to a desktop RTX 4080 in terms of power, so you’ll easily be able to push the 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution screen close to its limits. The screen can even handle a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, although you may have to make some graphical compromises if you want to hit that, even with the powerful GPU.

As for the CPU, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, one of the most powerful processors on the market, and it will easily handle gaming, creative tasks, and even streaming if you want to get into that. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM will also help give you a smoother experience, and if you’re the sort of person who does programming or CAD work, then it will help there, too.  Finally, the 2TB of storage space will be more than enough, especially if you supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals for non-gaming files.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is probably one of the best laptops on the market, and the discount from Lenovo that brings it down to $2,604 makes it an absolute steal. Even so, if you’d like a couple more options to check out, these gaming laptop deals are worth looking at.

