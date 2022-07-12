Prime Day is the best time of the year to stock up on all things electronic, especially if the items you are eyeballing are from Amazon. Prime Day Amazon Echo deals like the Echo Auto are typically heavily discounted as a part of Prime Day deals, and this year is no exception. Right now, you can get the Echo Auto for just $20, off the regular price of $50. If you’re familiar with Echo devices, you already know how useful they can be. If you’re not sure why you need an Echo smart device for your car, keep reading. We wouldn’t want you to miss out on such a fantastic Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Auto

The Echo Auto is one of the best smart home devices on the market, bringing the conveniences of Alexa inside your car. Simply ask Alexa to find nearby businesses, check your calendar, make calls, pause your audiobook, play music, and more for the ultimate hands-free experience. Echo Auto hears your commands over road noise with eight microphones, making your trips safer than you thought possible. One of the best parts of Echo Auto is the setup — it starts in seconds, uses your existing phone data plan, and works through your car speakers.

If you’re tired of fumbling with your phone while driving, this Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal is the deal for you. Echo Auto uses the Alexa app to access your content — just ask Alexa to play an artist, genre, station, or song from any of the best music streaming services, including Apple Music, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and more. Listen to the best audiobook apps like Audible or stream your favorite podcast on your drive to work. You can even play games like Jeopardy!, 20 Questions, and more, which will make family road trips entertaining for the entire family.

With this Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal, you can use your alone time in the car to multitask by updating your calendar or setting reminders without taking your eyes off the road. You can even share or update your ETA with compatible Echo devices at home. The possibilities are endless with Alexa in your car — use Skills to find the cheapest gas with GasBuddy, a place to park with ParkWhiz, or get roadside assistance with Nationwide or Urgent.ly. Echo Auto is designed to protect your privacy like all Echo devices and has several layers of security, including a microphone off button. You can also view, hear, and delete your voice recordings any time for added protection.

