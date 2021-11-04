  1. Deals
The latest Amazon Echo just got a monster discount for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

The best Black Friday deals are with us now with the latest Amazon Echo already enjoying a substantial discount at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for just $60 saving you $40 on the usual price. With 40% off, this is a fantastic time to enjoy the wonders of a new Amazon Echo for less. It’s a great way of making your home smart at a really good price too. Grab it now while stocks last.

The Amazon Echo (4th gen) offers a new look compared to the past, and packs in some fantastic features. It offers premium sound, delivering clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass. Alongside that, you can use it to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and much more. It’s also possible to listen to podcasts and radio stations through the smart speaker.

Other features include the almighty Alexa support. That means you can use it to control your smart home, ask it questions, or check on the latest news, all with the power of your voice. It also has multi-room music support so if you pair it up with other Echo devices, you can play synchronized music across other Echos in different rooms. It’s a fantastic way of making your home feel more modern at a low price. Even the most inexperienced of tech users can get to grips with this one.

Besides all its smart speakers, the Amazon Echo works well as a regular Bluetooth speaker so you can easily place it in your living room replacing other audio devices without an issue.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Amazon Echo (4th gen) is down to just $60 right now at Amazon. It’s part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals so don’t count on it staying this price forever. Grab it now while it’s 40% off and while stock lasts. It’s a fantastic addition to your increasingly smart home.

More Echo deals

We have plenty of other Black Friday Amazon Echo deals for you to check out if you’re keen to buy an Amazon Echo Spot or another device. Check them out to find the right one for your needs.

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$115 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing. more
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition with Echo Glow

$50 $90
Give your kids' bedrooms the home makeover treatment with this fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Glow bundle, giving you and your kids peace of mind with voice-automated convenience. more
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug Bundles

$50 $65
Amazon's Echo Dot and smart plug bundle is a perfect way to introduce someone to smart home control. more
Buy at Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$70 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices. more
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$120 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models. more
Buy at Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$52 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience. more
Buy at Amazon
