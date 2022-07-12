This Echo Dot and Alarm Clock combo is 45% off during Prime Day

Prime Day deals often favor Amazon-owned devices, which is why we’re seeing a huge discount on the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock. Normally priced at $60, it’s down to only $33 at Amazon right now, saving you $27 off the usual price. With a chunky savings of 45%, this will be a great addition to your bedroom or kitchen, keeping you informed in every way. Let’s take a look at why you should buy one.

Why you should buy the Echo Dot with Clock

Always a standout among the Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) is easily one of the best smart speakers around and a delight to use. We’ve compared the bigger Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot, and it still performs admirably. Much of that is thanks to being able to fit it pretty much anywhere in your living space.

It’s small enough to fit on your nightstand, working as a modern-day alarm clock thanks to you being able to ask Alexa to set the time, alarms, timers, or simply ask it a question. You can ask Alexa to do anything, like checking the news or weather, or simply have her tell you a joke to wake you up. Thanks to Alexa support, you can also control your smart home using the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), allowing you to turn on connected smart lights, adjust thermostats, and even lock doors if you have smart locks. Being able to set up a routine via the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a great time saver and — honestly — it feels pretty cool too.

You can also use the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device, plus you can instantly drop in other rooms to give someone a heads up. Need to summon everyone to dinner? An Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) makes it possible. When we compared the Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) came out on top easily. The only tricky decision is whether you need to choose between an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-gen and the Echo Dot 4th-gen. But we won’t blame you if you simply can’t resist the latest tech. You may also want to buy more Echo Dots to ensure your whole home is safely covered by Alexa. Either way, the style of the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is really quite beguiling and will look great in your bedroom or on your kitchen countertop.

