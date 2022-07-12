Today's Best Echo Show 10 Prime Day Deal

Bring Alexa to more rooms in your house and to more family members with Amazon’s Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, which include this Echo Show 10 Prime Day deal. You can purchase the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 with a that brings the smart home device’s price down to $180 from its original price of $250.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 10

Every year, Echo devices are among the most popular options under Amazon’s Prime Day smart home deals, and this year is no exception with the likes of this Echo Show 10 Prime Day deal. The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is among the best smart displays, with a 10.1-inch screen with HD resolution and a 13MP camera that will follow you if you move around while in a video call. It maximizes Amazon’s Alexa by allowing you to use voice commands for controlling smart home devices, searching for information, and making video calls, and the display can also function as a mini home theater system as it can access streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Between the third-generation Echo Show 10 and second-generation Echo Show 10, going for the latest version of the smart display is worth it because of its new design with a round base that serves as a 360-degree speaker with the screen mounted on top, an upgraded speaker system, a swiveling display, and a l0w-power mode that saves electricity during downtimes. Meanwhile, when comparing the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15, the advantages of the Echo Show 10 include the ability to function as a home security camera, extra versatility, and a larger speaker. The Echo Show 10 is the perfect companion for situations such as following a recipe in the kitchen, checking the house while you’re away, and contacting all your family members in rooms that are equipped with the smart display.

You can do a lot with the Amazon Echo Show 10, and through Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you’ll be able to stretch your budget to buy more of the smart displays to place around your home. The convenience that you and your family members can get from taking advantage of this Echo Show 10 Prime Day deal will prove that the device is a worthy purchase.

