You might not expect a discount on a product that was just released, but you can already take advantage of Echo Show 5 Cyber Monday deals from Amazon. It’s always a good idea to invest in smart home devices through the best Cyber Monday deals as they lead you to amazing products at super affordable prices.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 was just released in May, but you can already purchase the smart display at $40 off, at its lowest price ever of just $45 . That’s nearly half its original price of $85. If you’ve always wanted to equip your home with smart displays, you’ll be able to add the device to multiple rooms with this Cyber Monday deal from Amazon.

Today’s best Echo Show 5 Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy:

Budget smart display

Lots of stuff you can do with Alexa

Doubles as a security camera

Takes care of your privacy

In Digital Trends’ best smart displays, the new Amazon Echo Show 5 is ranked as the best budget smart display, as it packs a lot of helpful features in a tiny package with a 5.5-inch screen. This way you get the most bang for your buck at a discounted price this holiday season.

In this device, Amazon’s Alexa makes a lot of things possible, as the digital assistant is capable of setting alarms, checking your calendar, making video calls, playing streaming content, and searching for information, among many other functions, all through voice commands. Additionally, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is equipped with a 2MP camera that not only enables video calls but also doubles as a security camera that you can check through the Alexa app. You can also set up the Alexa Guard feature to send you mobile alerts if the smart display hears sounds such as a smoke alarm or breaking glass.

The Echo Show 5 ensures your privacy though, with controls such as an off button for the microphone and camera and a physical camera shutter. The device can also take care of your morning routine by helping you wake up gently by turning on select lights gradually. Users can also choose to wake up to news updates, weather forecasts, or just play their favorite music first thing in the morning. Want to learn more about how the Amazon Echo Show 5 works and see what you can do with it? Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Any home will benefit from the introduction of more smart home devices like the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Show 5. The smart display is available from Amazon for just $45, after a $40 discount that nearly halves its original price of $85. It’s unclear how long stock will last, so if you want to purchase multiple units of the Amazon Echo Show 5 for your home, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

