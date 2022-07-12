Today's Best Echo Glow Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s Alexa smart night light for kids is 43% off for Prime Day

Nina Derwin
Prime Day is here, which means that it’s time to take advantage of all of the Prime Day smart home deals. Upgrading your house into a smart home is certainly not cheap, which is why Prime Day deals have come to the rescue during this special time of year. 

One of the most exciting Prime Day Amazon Echo deals happening today is a serious discount on the Amazon Echo Glow, which is usually priced at $30 but is only $17 today, on one of the most in-demand smart home items designed for kids. For all of the adults out there who are ready to jump on the Echo Glow Prime Day Deal, don’t forget to check out the Echo Dot Prime Day deals that are happening right now, too.

Why You Should Buy The Echo Glow

Amazon Echo Glow purple
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Amazon Echo Glow is the latest in smart home technology designed for kids. This smart lamp pairs with any compatible Alexa device and allows kids to control the color and brightness simply by using their voices. Amazon says that the Echo Glow is certified for humans, meaning that it’s struggle free, tinker free, and stress free, which is refreshing because sometimes brand-new tech can be incredibly stressful.

For parents, the Echo Glow can be incredibly helpful when it comes to creating family routines, like establishing a countdown to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. You can also use the Rainbow Timer, which uses the changing of colors to signal visual reminders for morning routines and bedtime routines, making sure that everyone stays on track.

Kids get to choose the colors of the lights, creating a fun and inspiring environment while playing or listening to music. Alternatively, they can use Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show or try out one of the other funny things to ask Alexa. The beauty of the Echo Glow is that the possibilities are truly endless, just like the creativity in a child’s mind. They can express their moods, ideas, and energy level with the light colors and brightness they choose, and the Echo Glow will stay functional and useful for many years because of its the ability to change as your kids change.

Adding a little pop of color to your kids’ room has never been more affordable, thanks to the latest Echo Glow Prime Day Deal. For parents who’ve been searching for a creative way to craft new routines, it might be the game-changer that you’ve been waiting for. Kids will be so excited that they can change the colors and brightness, and parents will be excited knowing that the kids are learning good habits. This Echo Glow Prime Day Deal is a win-win situation for everyone.

