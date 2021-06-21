  1. Deals
Best Prime Day webcam deals for 2021: The best sales and prices

There’s a wide variety of webcams from different brands, ranging from the most basic and cheapest ones to the most expensive ones that are packed with features. It may seem like a daunting task to take a look at all the listings, but whichever webcam you choose, you can be sure that you’re getting more out of your money with Prime Day deals.

There are a lot of options, but there’s sure to be at least one webcam out there that’s perfect for you, depending on your planned purpose for the accessory — you just need to do your research to determine which one and buy it before it’s too late.

Once you’ve upgraded your webcam with this year’s Prime Day webcam sales, you might want to take a look at what other computer accessories you can purchase to make life easier from Prime Day monitor deals, Prime Day wireless mouse deals, Prime Day wireless keyboard deals, Prime Day router deals, Prime Day external hard drive deals, and Prime Day printer deals. While you’re at it, you might as well consider buying better machines from Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day laptop deals so you’ll come out of Prime Day with a whole new setup.

Best Prime Day webcam deals

They don’t look like it, but webcams have become one of the most important accessories for computers, especially for those who are working from home or attending online classes. There’s no substitute for a top-quality webcam, as a very cheap one will make you look distorted during these meetings. You should know that laptops need better webcams, so it’s always recommended that you buy a separate webcam instead of relying on the webcam that’s installed above your laptop’s screen. Additionally, if you bought a PC and it came with a webcam, it’s most likely a basic one that won’t serve you well in the long run. If you take advantage of this year’s Prime Day webcam deals, you won’t regret it because you’ll be enjoying an improved device, while your co-workers and teachers will appreciate that they can see you more clearly.

There’s a very long list of devices that are participating in Prime Day webcam sales, so if you want to find the best webcam for you, you should start your due diligence right away. You don’t want to spend hours figuring out the webcam that you want to buy, only to be heartbroken by sold-out stocks because other shoppers were faster to make their purchase. To help you find the best webcam for you, we’ve gathered some of the best offers for webcams this Prime Day so that you can view multiple deals at once.

Lenovo 500 1080p IR Webcam with Windows Hello

$30 $80
With a 1080p Full HD resolution, infrared, and Windows Hello facial recognition support, the Logitech 500 might be the best webcam you can find for this price right now.
Buy at Walmart

Nexigo AutoFocus 1080p Webcam with Stereo Microphone and Privacy Cover

$40 $55
If your video calls are interrupted by noisy kids and traffic sounds, this webcam can help with its noise reduction feature. Its 1080p resolution means it performs well in video as well as audio.
Buy at Amazon

Green Extreme T300 1080p Webcam

$44 $149
If you find some webcams to be too bulky, the Green Extreme T300 combines its 1080p wide-angle resolution and built-in mic with a nice sleek design. It's easy on your wallet, too.
Buy at Adorama

HyperCam GWCHD-201 1080p Webcam with Autofocus

$37 $100
If you're at all familiar with webcams, then you've likely heard of HyperCam, but the GWCHD is a great cheap option for a brand-name camera that's still capable of 1080p.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Logitech C270 Desktop or Laptop Webcam

$27 $40
Many webcams are too big or don't have suitable mounts for laptops, but the compact Logitech C270's simple and versatile mounting arm lets you use it with either a laptop or a regular desktop monitor.
Buy at Walmart

MEE Audio 4K Ultra HD Live Broadcast Webcam

$140 $180
This 4K webcam is ideal for whether you are looking to stream yourself playing games or want to look your best for video calls. It also has built-in noise-canceling mics and low-light correction.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH CODE 'EXTRAFIVE'

Lenovo 300 1090p Webcam

$28 $50
Lenovo makes some of the best webcams on the market, and the 300 is a crowd favorite, offering great build quality, crisp picture clarity, and clear audio with two full stereo microphones.
Buy at Lenovo

Razer Kiyo 1080p Webcam with Built-in Ring Light

$80 $100
The Razer Kiyo webcam is one of our all-time favorites, thanks to its 1080p video capabilities along with an excellent built-in ring light that will have you looking your best.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Amcrest 1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover

$30 $40
If all you need is a basic 1080p webcam with a built-in mic, it's hard to do better than this one from Amcrest, which also gives you a handy flip-down privacy cover.
Buy at Amazon

Aluratek - 2K Ultra HD Live Broadcast Webcam

$100 $130
This high-res webcam is ideal whether you want to look sharper on video calls or stream yourself gaming. It has a 2K wide sensor and a privacy cover for a secure experience.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech PTZ Pro 2 Conference Room Camera

$559 $800
Most webcams are made for a single user, but the wide-angle Logitech PTZ Pro 2 is a better pick for businesses calls involving a conference room full of people.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech BCC950 1080p Desktop Conference Webcam

$189
Want to ditch the monitor mount altogether? The Logitech BCC950 is a webcam capable of conference calls, and it sits right on a desktop or table. It includes a handy remote and built-in speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Foscam 1080P Webcam with Business Grade Noise Reducing Mic and Privacy Cover

$27 $30
If you need a solid, no-frills webcam for work or staying connected, this little number from Foscam boasts a noise-reducing mic and flip-down privacy cover for a great price.
Buy at Amazon

Green Extreme T1000 1080p Conference Webcam with Speakerphone

$100 $229
If you need a cam specifically for conference calls, the Green Extreme T1000 is a nice upgrade pick with its built-in speakerphone (meaning you don't have to wear a headset or use your PC's speakers).
Buy at Adorama

Aoozi 1080P Webcam with Microphone

$14
Need an affordable webcam that is a step up from your built-in laptop cam? This is just what you need, with a Full HD resolution and 360-degree rotation, it's ideal for video calls and streaming.
Buy at Amazon
Save 5% with coupon

DEPSTECH 1080p Full HD Webcam

$20 $21
This is an excellent 1080p webcam that offers just about everything you'd need at a bargain. In addition to a high-res sensor, it features dual mics and low-light enhancements.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new webcam on Prime Day?

If you’re always attending online meetings for work or school, a good webcam will let you participate better because your co-workers, bosses, classmates, and teachers will be able to recognize you. Meanwhile, if you’re a streamer, you’ll need to buy the webcam with the best quality that you can afford so that your audience won’t lose interest because of pixelated videos. If you couldn’t buy a new webcam in the past because of budget issues, then that’s all the more reason you should take advantage of Prime Day webcam deals: The device that you want but was too much for your wallet may have been brought down to your price range. There’s no better time than now to upgrade your webcam, especially with the discounts offered by Amazon.

With the sheer number of webcams on the market, it’s highly likely that some or even all of your top options in Prime Day webcam sales may receive discounts in future shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, if you’re hoping for even lower prices, there’s no guarantee that webcam prices will fall further than where they are for Prime Day. Additionally, you need to think about how many times you’ll be using your basic webcam between now and when you’re planning to buy one. There’s no sense in holding off on upgrading your webcam and suffering from using a low-quality one if you have the budget to buy now. In fact, if there are multiple family members at home who regularly use webcams, you might want to pile up the savings by buying several webcams on Prime Day.

How to choose a webcam on Prime Day

The most popular brands for webcams include Logitech, Razer, Microsoft, Asus, and Xiaomi, among many others. Logitech, however, dominates Digital Trends’ selections of the best webcams, so if you see a discount for one of the Logitech webcams on this list, you might want to grab it right away as you’ll be getting a highly recommended device. The primary selling points of webcams are their resolution and frame rate, and if you want the absolute best quality, go for 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. However, this leads to the next thing that you need to consider when buying a webcam — its purpose. If you’re a streamer, you’d like to get the highest resolution and frame rate that you can afford. However, if it’s only for video calls and online group meetings, 1080p resolution, and 30 fps should be more than enough.

In choosing the device to buy from Prime Day webcam deals, you should also be on the lookout for special features that differentiate the webcam from others. For example, you might want to buy a webcam with built-in microphones if you don’t like using headsets, or one with built-in lighting to highlight your face while streaming in a low-light environment. Some webcams also come with software for customizing your backgrounds, which should come in handy if your room isn’t as tidy as it should be when a meeting is called. You should also make sure that the mounting option of the webcam that you’re looking to buy will work with wherever you’re planning to attach it, and for security purposes, you might also want a webcam with a physical shutter that can cover the lens when it’s not in use. If you look hard enough, you’ll eventually narrow down your search to a few options, and then to the best webcam that you can buy for yourself this Prime Day.

