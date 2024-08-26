I shop at Best Buy quite a bit. I know that’s not the story for everyone out there, but it works for me. One of the biggest benefits of shopping there is that you have access to an exclusive membership, called My Best Buy Plus. With it, you not only get free two-day shipping, which is excellent because you get your gear faster, but also you can access member-only pricing and discounts. You even get early access to hard-to-find or new products, giving you a headstart over anyone else shopping for the same things. But the benefits don’t end there. More importantly, at $50 per year for Plus, the membership essentially pays for itself after you buy a few items especially if you take advantage of the exclusive discounts. Even better, My Best Buy Plus and Total members always get an extra 25% off. Let’s delve into some of the other benefits and discuss the differences between Plus and Total tiers, shall we?

Why should you subscribe to My Best Buy Plus or Total?

Let’s get the prices out of the way first:

My Best Buy Plus — $50 per year

My Best Buy Total — $180 per year

Now, that’s a sizable price difference, I hear you. But you also unlock extra benefits with a Total membership that you don’t get with Plus. For example, Total comes with 24/7, always-on tech support. Anytime you have a problem with your tech, whether it’s your phone, laptop, or something else, you can reach out to Best Buy’s Geek Squad for help. You’ll also get VIP member support and save 20% on any repairs you’ll need. Moreover, you can access extended protection plans like AppleCare+ to keep your beloved devices operational, regardless of what happens to them.

But let’s say you’d rather go with the My Best Buy Plus membership, you still get exclusive discounts and member-only pricing, early access to sales, events, and new products, and free two-day shipping. Your return window on most products is extended to 60 days, as well, giving you longer to decide whether you want to keep something. That might not seem like much, but sometimes, 30 days is not enough time to really assess a new product, especially something brand new to market.

On top of that, My Best Buy Plus and Total members always save an extra 25% off most deals and offers, and regularly-priced items. You get a discount even when there aren’t any discounts. Not including the savings of free shipping, the membership will pay for itself after you buy a couple of items. Get a new tablet, a new laptop, an air fryer, , you name it, and you’ve already recuperated the cost of the membership.

To put it into perspective. Say you need a new TV and you’ve found a great one that’s $300 off. With a My Best Buy membership you’ll get extra savings on top of that — sometimes upwards of $100. That free, two-day shipping doesn’t hurt either. It helps ensure that whatever you order reaches your doorstep fast, so you’re not sitting around waiting impatiently for your new gear. Personally, I think a membership is worth it. What about you?