This Jackary solar generator is a steal at $210 for Prime Day

Erika Rawes
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300.

We found an excellent Prime Day solar generator deal on a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, which acts as a portable outlet center you can take with you camping or on an outdoor adventure. Regularly priced at $300, the Prime Day deal gives you . This means you can buy a 300-watt solar-powered generator for $210. This deal is available as a Prime Exclusive deal, meaning it’s only available for Prime members until the end of the day.

Why you should buy this Jackery solar generator

The Jackary 300-watt generator is easy for RV travelers and campers to take with them on the go. It weighs just over seven pounds, so it’s relatively light, and it’s pretty small at only about nine inches wide and just under eight inches tall.

You get a few different types of outlets too: two AC outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C outlets for charging phones or powering cameras, tablets, or laptops. According to the manufacturer, this power station can provide 31 phone charges, 2.5 laptop charges, or 4.5 hours of time to use a mini cooler or watch TV. For many people, having a few choice electronics available can enhance an outdoor experience.

There are four ways to charge the Jackary 300-watt power station. You can plug it into a wall outlet, plug it into a wall outlet with USB-C for faster charging, plug it into a car outlet, or use the solar panels. If you charge it using the solar panels, it takes roughly 3.7 hours to reach 80% capacity from a completely drained battery.

If you want a smaller or larger generator, there are Prime Day deals on other Jackary Power Stations as well. The smaller Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is marked down to $176, providing a savings of . The larger Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 is selling for $769.30, which is a savings of .

