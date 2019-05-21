Digital Trends
Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

Jacob Kienlen
Retail holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day used to be one-day sales, but in recent years, they’ve become more like week-long events. It would seem that retail giants like Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair have decided to take the same approach with Memorial Day sales as well. The actual holiday is still about a week away, and yet, the savings have already begun.

Considering Amazon has yet to make any mention of upcoming holiday sales, Walmart is likely the largest pool of Memorial Day deals you’re going to find right now. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap. It is Walmart, however, so there are discounts on pretty much everything else as well.

Top Picks

If you’re looking for the best deals this sale has to offer, we’ve gathered them here. Below are a few of the most intriguing discounts we could find:

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV — $398
  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop — $700
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $250
  • Apple Watch Series 3 — $199
  • Instant Pot Lux60 — $50
  • Electric Pressure Washer — $91
  • Lifetime Daylite Kayak — $159
  • Dyna-Glo 36-inch smoker — $200

 TV Deals

walmart memorial day sale 2019 samsung 50inch 2018 class 4k 2160p ultra hd smart led tv un50nu7200

Finding a solid 4K smart TV is a lot easier than it used to be. With the spotlight turning towards 8K screens from Samsung and LG, many of the older 4K models are starting to become dangerously affordable. Walmart is actually offering 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $400, and 65-inch smart TVs for under $500. With low prices like these, now is a great time to pick up a shiny new television to put in your home.

We’ve gathered some of the best TV deals we could find from the sale and tossed them in here. However, there are a lot more discounts happening than just these. Here are our picks:

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV — $398
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — $500
  • LG 4K Smart HDR TV — $550
  • Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — $280
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV — $1,298

Laptop and Tablet Deals

best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Portable computers have become necessary for many different areas of life. Whether you’re studying, getting some work done, or just playing games on the go, a solid laptop or tablet is an essential companion. Good tech usually comes at a high cost, however, and waiting for a decent price cut before making a purchase is usually the right decision. Luckily, Walmart is offering up a smattering of nice discounts during this Memorial Day sale. With deals on Dell, Apple, and Samsung devices, this sale is worth a look. We’ve also found more complete lists of iPad deals and laptop deals if these arent enough:

  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop — $700
  • MSI GF63 15-inch Gaming Laptop — $900
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $250
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch — $549
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $199

Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

instant pot lux pressure cooker half off at walmart lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3 720x720

With Alexa and Google assistant becoming so popular in recent years, smart devices have started popping up everyhere. Making your home smarter and more efficient can help free up some time to enjoy the things your really care about. With discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, and and Google Home devices, the Walmart Memorial Day sale has many options to help you save.

  • Instant Pot Lux60 — $50
  • iRobot Roomba 680 — $240
  • Kitchenaid Tilt-Head Mixer — $199
  • Google Home Mini (2-Pack) — $58
  • Google Nest Hub — $129

Outdoor Deals

foodniche diverse people luncheon outdoors food concept
rawpixel/123RF

With the end of May comes that smooth and wonderful transition into summer. To help you save on the things you need for warm weather, Walmart is discounting a wide variety of items. Grills, pressure washers, patio furniture, and more have all gone on sale for Memorial Day. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

  • Electric Pressure Washer — $91
  • Lifetime Daylite Kayak — $159
  • Dyna-Glo 36-inch smoker — $200
  • Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike — $598

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

