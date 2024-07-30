This Nintendo Switch OLED deal cuts $45 off the price tag

The Nintendo Switch OLED doesn’t often go on sale, so gamers who are thinking about buying the hybrid console are going to want to take advantage of this offer from Walmart. From its original price of $350, a $45 discount brings it down to only $305. That’s a steal considering the capabilities of the gaming device, so we think it will be flying off the shelves. There’s a high chance that the stocks up for sale will sell out extremely quickly, so if you’re interested in this bargain, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the 2021 upgrade to the original Nintendo Switch that was released in 2017, with the 7.0-inch OLED screen of the new model serving as the primary change, replacing the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the old model. The swap gives gamers a larger and brighter display with more vibrant colors, which will let them better enjoy playing during handheld mode. However, our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison highlights other differences, namely the addition of a built-in LAN port to the dock, a kickstand that’s wider and significantly sturdier, and double the internal storage at 64GB (still expandable with a microSD card).

If you’ll be upgrading from the original Nintendo Switch, all your Joy-Cons will work with the Nintendo Switch OLED, so there’s no need to build a new collection of controllers. You’ll also be able to play all of the best Nintendo Switch games, as there are no compatibility issues between the two models of the hybrid console.

You won’t always see the Nintendo Switch OLED appear with a discount from Nintendo Switch deals, which is why you shouldn’t let this opportunity to buy the hybrid console from Walmart at $45 off slip through your fingers. You’ll only have to pay $305 for this gaming device instead of $350, but that’s only if you hurry because we expect the offer to expire very soon. If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED for cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of that is to finish your transaction for it right now.