How to get Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley

By
Fighting slimes in the mines of Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

Besides the basics of farming and giving gifts to other villagers in Stardew Valley, one of the first tips and tricks you learn is the importance of mining. Unless you are willing to use some cheats, this is the only way to get the proper materials to craft new and better versions of items. Quartz is a very common material that you can find almost anywhere, but Refined Quartz takes a few extra steps to get. It isn’t hard once you know how it’s done, and it will open up tons of new possibilities, so let’s learn how to get Refined Quartz as fast as possible.

How to get Refined Quartz

A farmer collecting refined quartz in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

There are three basic ways you can approach getting your hands on Refined Quartz. The first is by far the easiest and most reliable, so long as you have a furnace, some regular Quartz, and coal. If you don’t have a furnace, you can make one with just 25 stone and 20 copper. Drop your coal into the furnace with coal powering it and leave it for half an in-game hour. Once it has been smelted, you will get a bar of Refined Quartz. However, if you find some Fire Quartz and smelt it, then you will get three Refined Quartz instead of just one.

The second method requires a recycling machine and two specific types of trash: broken CDs and broken glasses. If you recycle these in the machine, it will spit out Refined Quartz.

Finally, Rare Quartz has a few rare spawns you can try for. It can sometimes pop out of crystals inside the Mines, be dropped by Ghosts between floors 51 and 79, or be dropped by Carbon Ghosts in the Skull Cavern. The odds on these drops are 10% at best, so you should stick to smelting if possible.

Refined Quartz can be used to make a ton of items, such as crystal floors, a farm computer, a quality sprinkler, a solar panel, and more.

