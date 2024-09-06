 Skip to main content
3 games leaving Xbox Game Pass to play this weekend (September 6-8)

Character posing for Payday 3 promo art.
Deep Silver

While Age of Mythology: Retold launched on Xbox Game Pass on September 4, several games are also leaving the service. In just over a week, five games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass. This happens around every 15 days, so there’s nothing out of the ordinary here. Still, some notable games are leaving the service on September 15, so you should check them out before they are gone. I want to highlight three of those games, ranging from a clever indie to a tense multiplayer game. Check them out this weekend, and if you really enjoy them, you can buy them at a 20% discount while they’re still in Xbox Game Pass.

Payday 3

Men with masks hold guns in Payday 3.

Payday 3 is the latest entry in Starbreeze’s long-running first-person shooter series where players work together to pull off heists. For example, you’ll work with others to scope out a bank before donning masks, holding people hostage, stealing money, and making a quick escape from the police. It’s a tense multiplayer game where failure is likely, and I’ve had a good time with it. Admittedly, Payday 3 doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor, but as something to play free of charge on Xbox Game Pass, it’s entertaining enough. The PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of Payday 3 leave Xbox Game Pass on September 15. After that, the game will still be available for purchase on those platforms and PlayStation 5.

Slime Rancher 2

A player looking at a Largo Slime.
Monomi Park

As its name suggests, Slime Rancher 2 is a game where you’ll be wrangling up cute slime creatures. In practice, these slimes serve as the backbone of a life sim game, as players collect and care for slimes in order to use a currency that can be used to build up their ranch. While it’s still in early access on PC and Game Preview on Xbox, it’s already a cute and cozy life sim with a charming aesthetic and engaging game loop. Like the other games on this list, Slime Rancher 2 will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog on September 15. After that, it will remain available in forms of early access across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

You Suck at Parking: Complete Edition

Gameplay from You Suck at Parking.
Curve Games

You guessed it! In You Suck at Parking, you suck at parking, but still have to do it under a strict time limit. It’s a fun, arcade-inspired indie game where players have to drive and park their car in really small sections of levels filled with increasingly ridiculous obstacles. The driving controls are intentionally floaty and drift-heavy and some of the parking spots are in precarious positions, so a lot of the fun comes from mastering the controls, learning the layout of each level, and reaching a parking spot as quickly as possible. It even supports multiplayer if you’re into that. The PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions of You Suck at Parking: Complete Edition leave Xbox Game Pass on September 15. After that, you can still pick it up on those platforms, as well as the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

