This 58-inch 4K TV from Hisense dropped below $350 today

Hisense TVs are some of the best LED-LCDs and QLED sets on the market. If you’re the kind of person who likes bright and colorful 4K TVs with excellent picture upscaling and numerous smart TV features, Hisense has definitely got you covered; and so do the deal-diving experts at Digital Trends! And guess what? We found an amazing offer on a Hisense TV while scanning through Amazon deals:

Right now, you can order the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series for just $348 when you purchase through Amazon. At full price, this TV goes for $550. That’s over $200 you’ll be saving, which is just about how much some of the best soundbar deals are going for this week!

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series

Thanks to quantum dots and what Hisense likes to call “ULED” technology (the company’s in-house label for QLED sets), the U6HF delivers a vibrant and colorful picture, complete with great contrast levels and decent motion clarity. While the TV only supports up to a native 60Hz refresh rate, Hisense’s Motion Rate 240 tech kicks in on the backend to give your frame to frame performance the boost it needs; which bodes particularly well for movie fans and gaming enthusiasts.

The U6HF uses local dimming to dial in the best lighting and contrast for whatever movie or show you’re watching. With up to 32 zones being processed at one time, it’s easy to understand why the U6HF is able to achieve such big levels of illumination and deep black levels! Not to mention the TV’s amazing HDR support and HDMI 2.1 capabilities (limited to the ARC/eARC port).

As for smart TV features, Hisense has had a long-running partnership with Amazon. As such, the Fire TV OS is what runs the show for streaming apps, games, and Alexa commands for the U6HF. Enjoy access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, and use the included Alexa Voice Remote to control volume, change channels, and even control your smart home devices!

We see a lot of TV deals in our daily deal hunting, but this is one of the better promos on Amazon today. Save over $200 when you order the Hisense 58-inch U6HF through Amazon, but act fast before this markdown disappears.

