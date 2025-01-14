 Skip to main content
Save 25% on this mini projector and invest in your movie nights

By
Good Deal The Maypug Mini Projector.
Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a portable projector to take to and from work or you’ve been on the lookout for a device to improve your backyard movie nights, look no further than the Maypug Mini Projector. Capable of throwing up to a 130-inch picture from up to 5.51 feet away, this tiny titan is also one of the best projector deals of the week:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Maypug Mini Projector on Amazon, you’ll only wind up paying $90. The full MSRP on this projector is $120.

Why you should buy the Maypug Mini Projector

With its built-in HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, the Maypug Mini has all the essential hookups you’ll need for connecting laptops, game consoles, Blu-ray players, and USB flash drives. The resolution is capped at 1280 x 720, but the projector is compatible with 1080p and 4K sources, too. It even has a built-in Android TV OS for running apps like Netflix and Disney+ directly through the projector (Wi-Fi connection required).

The Maypug Mini comes with a 180-degree rotatable stand, too, so you’ll be able to position it from a number of different viewing angles. Auto keystone capabilities ensure the Maypug plays nicely with whatever screen or surface you’re projecting onto, and you’ll be able to throw a picture as small as 43 inches and as large as 130 inches.

This Maypug projector has been up and down in price over the last several weeks, but $90 is the lowest price we’ve seen it marked down to. So, today might be the best and last day to save $30 on the Maypug Mini Projector at Amazon. You should also check out our lists of the best Amazon deals for even more promos on top tech, as well as our best soundbar deals of the week (if you want more power than the built-in Maypug speakers can give).

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
