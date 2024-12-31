Hurry! This massive Samsung Frame TV won’t be $1,000 off for long

TVs can do it all these days. And with amazing sets like Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, even digital photo frames have competition to fear. There’s nothing like showcasing family photos and digitized art prints with a TV that’s designed to look like a painting hanging from the wall, and that’s what The Frame lineup is all about. Usually, these sets can be pretty expensive, but today, we came across this great offer while looking through Samsung TV deals:

For a limited time, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV through Amazon, Best Buy, or directly through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. That $1,000 you saved could go toward some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been finding, or you could put it back in the bank for a rainy day.

Why you should buy Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame

With its matte display with an anti-reflection coating, The Frame is a QLED set like no other. When you’re not displaying art or photos, you’ll be working with 4K resolution and powerful Samsung picture processing. Whether you’re watching movies and playing video games in HDR or you’re watching old home movies, this 75-inch TV’s glorious peak brightness levels and arresting colors make it an easy choice. And because it’s designed to be hung on the wall (you can purchase a stand separately), The Frame comes with a Samsung Slim-Fit Wall Mount.

With access to Art Mode (once connected to Wi-Fi), you’ll be able to show off your own picture collection or put together a slideshow of Samsung-curated visuals (Samsung Art Store subscription required). This TV also pairs wirelessly with Samsung S-series and Q-series soundbars, which bodes well for those of us who enjoy feeling like we’re in the middle of surround-sound speakers! You’ll even be able to stream Netflix, Disney+, and other popular apps via the built-in Tizen OS.

We see a lot of great QLED TV deals on a daily basis, but this is one of the best deals we’ve seen for this set. Take $1,000 off Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV when you order through Amazon, Best Buy, or the manufacturer, and be sure to take a look at some of the other great Samsung deals we’ve been writing about!