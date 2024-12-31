 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This massive Samsung Frame TV won’t be $1,000 off for long

By
Amazing Deal Two Samsung Music Frames with a Frame TV and the HW-Q990D soundbar.
The Best Soundbars for Dialogue Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

TVs can do it all these days. And with amazing sets like Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, even digital photo frames have competition to fear. There’s nothing like showcasing family photos and digitized art prints with a TV that’s designed to look like a painting hanging from the wall, and that’s what The Frame lineup is all about. Usually, these sets can be pretty expensive, but today, we came across this great offer while looking through Samsung TV deals:

For a limited time, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV through Amazon, Best Buy, or directly through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. That $1,000 you saved could go toward some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been finding, or you could put it back in the bank for a rainy day.

Why you should buy Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame

With its matte display with an anti-reflection coating, The Frame is a QLED set like no other. When you’re not displaying art or photos, you’ll be working with 4K resolution and powerful Samsung picture processing. Whether you’re watching movies and playing video games in HDR or you’re watching old home movies, this 75-inch TV’s glorious peak brightness levels and arresting colors make it an easy choice. And because it’s designed to be hung on the wall (you can purchase a stand separately), The Frame comes with a Samsung Slim-Fit Wall Mount.

Related

With access to Art Mode (once connected to Wi-Fi), you’ll be able to show off your own picture collection or put together a slideshow of Samsung-curated visuals (Samsung Art Store subscription required). This TV also pairs wirelessly with Samsung S-series and Q-series soundbars, which bodes well for those of us who enjoy feeling like we’re in the middle of surround-sound speakers! You’ll even be able to stream Netflix, Disney+, and other popular apps via the built-in Tizen OS.

We see a lot of great QLED TV deals on a daily basis, but this is one of the best deals we’ve seen for this set. Take $1,000 off Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV when you order through Amazon, Best Buy, or the manufacturer, and be sure to take a look at some of the other great Samsung deals we’ve been writing about!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Post Cyber Monday savings: Take $1,200 off the Samsung 65-inch QN90D
A closeup of a performer in a red jacket plucking an upright bass shown on a Samsung QN90D TV.

When it comes to top-selling TVs, a brand you can always trust is Samsung. The company makes exceptional LEDs, QLEDs, OLEDs, and even QD-OLEDs, and we’re always on the lookout for the best Samsung TV deals. And guess what? We came across a fantastic offer on Samsung QLEDs just earlier today. Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch QN90D, you’ll only spend $1,500. While that still may sound expensive, let us remind you that the list price of this model is $2,700. We actually reviewed the 98-inch version of this Sammy QLED a while ago, and our TV expert, Caleb Denison, said it best: “The QN90D series is excellent, but the 98-inch model fell apart for us.”

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch QN90D
Spec-wise, the 65-inch QN90D is a high-performance QLED with mini-LED lighting. Resolution tops out at 4K, and the native refresh rate is as high as 144Hz, which is excellent for PC gamers. HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM are standard across all inputs, too. That way, you’ll always be getting the best frame-to-frame speeds and the lowest input lag possible. The QN90D also supports all modern HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Read more
The already-cheap Insignia 55-inch 4K TV has an additional $110 discount today
The Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Smart TV hangs over a media cabinet in a living.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are but figments of the past, we can start to refocus on the post-extravaganza markdowns! Of course, this means there are still phenomenal discounts to be had on popular consumer tech items like Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and game consoles, and one of the best TV offers of the day comes to us courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you’ll only pay $240. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series
Whether you’re looking for a new living room TV, a gift for a college student, or a big screen that can be used to display a restaurant menu or pricing options for your business, the 55-inch F30 Series is a great choice. Delivering up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, this Insignia set goes toe to toe with the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. It manages to hold its own — especially when watching HDR content!

Read more
Cyber Week savings: Take $250 off the 55-inch Sony X90L 4K TV
Sony X90L Review

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed us by, but that doesn’t mean the promos and discounts are over! There’s still an entire holiday season to get through, which means top brands like Sony are still going to wow us with markdowns, bundles, and other great TV deals. As a matter of fact, we came across a great Sony TV offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony 55-inch X90L 4K LED through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $900. At full price, this model sells for $1,150. We reviewed this TV two summers ago, and our resident TV expert Caleb Denison said it best: “The Sony X90L is a surprising treat of a TV.”

Read more