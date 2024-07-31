The 77-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV is $700 off today

Want to invest in one of the best TV picture technologies? We bet you’ve heard of QLED and OLED sets, but now there are QD-OLEDs to contend with! Bringing the power of quantum dot-enhanced colors and hard-hitting HDR performance to the table, along with near-infinite contrast ratios, it’s hard to beat this kind of picture quality. These models can be a bit on the pricey side, but if you know where to look for TV deals, you can sometimes score a nice discount.

Such is the case today with this amazing offer we found on the Samsung S90D: When you purchase the 77-inch version of this TV through Best Buy, you’ll spend $3,000, which is $700 off the TV’s full price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 77-inch S90D

Samsung has been making TVs for a while now, so we’re glad to see the brand’s ingenuity is still going strong. The S90D isn’t your average 4K TV, thanks to its blistering-fast AI picture processing. Whether you’re watching modern movies and games, or enjoying older content, every frame is meticulously analyzed and optimized to give you the sharpest picture. The S90D supports up to a 120Hz native refresh rate too, so action movies, sports, and gaming won’t suffer from motion blur or lag.

Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer is a thing of beauty too. This picture engine aims to deliver foreground contrast elements that are close to what the human eye perceives when not watching TV. Combined with the S90D’s OLED HDR+ laurel, you’ll experience some of the most true-to-life imagery you’ve ever seen from a TV.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of Samsung’s Gaming Hub. Not only will you be able to download Xbox Game Pass to enjoy Xbox titles without a connected console, but Samsung’s automatic Game Mode gives you access to a ton of gameplay specs and settings. Samsung’s Tizen OS handles all streaming apps and games, and the smart TV UI runs smoothly.

Best Buy deals are always cropping up, though it’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last. If you’ve been searching for a great TV discount on a larger set, here it is: You’ll save $700 when you purchase the Samsung 77-inch S90D through Best Buy. We also recommend taking a look at some of other Samsung TV deals we found this week.