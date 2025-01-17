This Sony 65-inch 4K LED TV is marked down to $200 today

When it comes to award-winning TV brands, you’ll often find one or two Sony models at the top of many TV best-of lists (including ours!). This is because Sony knows how to deliver the goods when it comes to brightness, colors, contrast, motion clarity, and even audio quality. Still, Sony sets are definitely some of the more expensive TVs on the market, which is why we’re extra happy to shine a light on this offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony Bravia 65-inch XR X90L on Amazon or through Best Buy, Crutchfield, or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,200. We tested the Sony X90L back in 2023 and reviewer Caleb Denison said: “The Sony X90L is a surprising treat of a TV.”

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K LED

Even though the XR X90L is a 2023 TV, this Sony Bravia delivers the kind of out-of-the-box picture that puts this midrange set in competition with some of the leading LEDs and QLEDs of 2025! Supporting full array backlighting with local dimming, the X90L gets astonishingly bright, making it a great TV choice for brightly lit rooms. It also supports every HDR format except HDR10+ and features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, making it a great TV choice for gamers (especially PS5 owners).

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR brings top-notch picture upscaling to the table too, and when you’re ready to watch your favorite Netflix movies and shows in 4K, the built-in Google TV OS is a fast and intuitive platform for connecting you to all your go-to streaming services. You’ll even be able to use Chromecast to beam content from a phone or tablet to your Sony TV.

We’re not sure how long this deal is going to stick around, but $200 off a top-rated Sony TV is a deal you certainly don’t want to miss. And before you go, you may also want to check out our roundups of the best Sony TV deals and best TV deals for even more discounts! It’s probably worth having a look at our best Amazon deals and Best Buy deals, too.