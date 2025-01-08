 Skip to main content
Save $170 on the Vizio Elevate soundbar and treat yourself to Dolby Atmos

Good Deal The Vizio Elevate 5.1.4.
Owning a surround sound system involves far less labor and wiring than a complete 5.1 configuration required just a few years ago. Traditional speakers and AV receivers are also seeing a bit less attention these days now that a number of soundbars can virtualize a larger speaker setup. As luck would have it, we came across a solid markdown on a top-rated soundbar bundle while vetting through soundbar deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Vizio Elevate Soundbar System (P514a-H6), you’ll only fork over $631. The full MSRP on this product is $800.

Why you should buy the Vizio Elevate (P514a-H6)

With its 400W max power and 30Hz to 20,000kHz frequency range, the Vizio Elevate is your one-stop shop for all Dolby Atmos and DTS: X-encoded movies and shows. With its 18 drivers (four of which are dedicated up-firing speakers) and wireless subwoofer, the P514a-H6 can virtualize an entire 5.1.4 surround configuration minus all the pesky speaker wire you’d normally have to run. With just one HDMI cable from your TV to the bar, you’ll be up and running in no time.

HDMI eARC isn’t the only connection you’ll have to work with, as the Elevate also includes a digital optical port, aux, plus a Bluetooth input that lets you connect your phone or tablet to the soundbar for wireless music. The P514a system even supports Chromecast, so you’ll be able to beam music, photos, and videos from a compatible host device directly to your TV and soundbar.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but Amazon deals tend to come and go on a weekly basis. It could be in your best interest to purchase today if this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Take $170 off the Vizio Elevate Soundbar System (P514a-H6), and be sure to check out our best soundbars roundup to read more about the Vizio Elevate and other top audio products! You may also want to peruse our list of the best Vizio TV deals.

