The best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Carveit Wood Case Ghostek Nautical Slim Case Ringke Fusion Case Rokform Rugged Case FNTCASE Dual Layer Shockproof Case Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case Laut Holo Case Noreve Leather Wallet Case Ringke Silicone Magnetic Case Nillkin Qin Pro Leather Case What to consider when buying a case How we test Why trust us?

Samsung's latest flagship has just landed: the Galaxy S25. With its 6.17-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and $800 price tag, it's a device you're going to want to protect.

From wallet cases to clear cases, and rugged cases to wood cases, there are already some great cases out there. If you're not sure where to start choosing a case for your new device, check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases available right now.

Recommended Videos

The best stylish case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Carveit Wood Case

Pros Choice of wood color and designs

Every case is unique

Shock-resistant TPU layer

Compatible with wireless chargers Cons Doesn't work with MagSafe accessories

Carveit is known for its wood cases and this Samsung Galaxy S25 case comes in a range of different wood colors and designs. We love the Walnut wood, a deep, dark brown with a timeless feel. Each case is unique thanks to the natural wood grain, and the dual-layer wood and TPU offers excellent drop and shock protection for your device.

The ergonomic design ensures this case feels great in your hand, while elevated bezels around the screen and camera ensure the most delicate parts of your device are protected when your phone is placed flat.

Carveit's cases are compatible with most QI wireless chargers and screen protector films, but it's worth noting that due to the thickness of the wood, you can't use this case with MagSafe accessories. Still, for under $30, it's a stylish and different choice.

Carveit Wood Case The best stylish case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best waterproof case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Ghostek Nautical Slim Case

Pros IP68 rated for waterproof protection

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Up to 12 feet of drop protection

Shock absorbing corners Cons Design might not be to all tastes

If a tough, waterproof case is what you're after, look no further than the Nautical Slim Case from Ghostek. With its IP68 rating, it's waterproof up to six feet for 1.5 hours, and also features a watertight port seal and camera cover.

It's no slouch on the drop protection front, either, offering up to 12 feet of drop protection, with shock absorbing corners, a scratch-resistant back, and raised bumpers around the screen and camera for added protection. You even get a built-in screen protector to keep your S25 screen safe from scratches and dings.

All this, and it's compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless charging. The design might not suit all tastes, but if work or play frequently takes you near water, you won't find a better waterproof case for your new phone.

Ghostek Nautical Slim Case The best waterproof case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best clear case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Ringke Fusion Case

Pros Clear case shows off your phone

Affordable price

TPU bumper absorbs shock

Supports wireless charging Cons There's better drop protection out there

A clear case may not be the most exciting case you can buy for your new phone, but if you want to show off one of the S25's cool colorways, it's a must. This case from Ringke ticks all the minimalistic boxes, with its hybrid TPU and polycarbonate construction offering decent protection from drops, bumps, and scratches — though if you're looking for serious drop protection, there are better options out there.

If you often stash your phone in a pocket, this slim, lightweight case is the perfect choice, as it won't add bulk. There's a lanyard hole for wrist straps and other accessories, and it's compatible with wireless charging and tap-to-pay services.

For under $20, this is one of the best clear cases we've found.

Ringke Fusion Case The best clear case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best rugged case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Rokform Rugged Case

Pros Slim and lightweight

Protects against drops up to six feet

Compatible with wireless charging

Dual-layer impact-resistant PC and shock-absorbent TPU Cons Not clear if it's compatible with MagSafe accessories

Only comes in black

Rokform says its rugged cases are trusted by first responders and military personnel, so you won't find much better protection for your new S25. This case gives you up to six feet of drop protection thanks to its impact-resistant polycarbonate and shock-absorbent TPU construction.

On the back, you'll find three N52 Neodymium magnets which Rokform says can be used with all its own-brand magnetic chargers and accessories. However, it's not clear whether this case works with all MagSafe accessories. You do get a 60-day money-back guarantee though, if you're unhappy with the case, plus a two-year warranty, should anything go wrong.

This rugged case also works with the brand's patented RokLok System, which allows you to securely mount your phone in your car or on your bike — plus, it's compatible with wireless charging, unlike some other rugged cases. The only other negative we found is that it comes in black, with no other colors currently available. If that's not a dealbreaker, this is one of the best cases offering active individuals serious protection for the S25.

Rokform Rugged Case The best rugged case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best drop protection case for Samsung Galaxy S25

FNTCASE Dual Layer Shockproof Case

Pros Up to 14 feet of drop protection

Includes screen protector

Grippy textured finish

Raised bezels around screen and camera

Huge choice of colors Cons The back of the case attracts fingerprints

There's nothing worse than accidentally losing grip on your phone and juggling it as it falls from your grasp and hits the ground. With this case from FNTCASE, you won't need to worry about dropping your new S25, as it packs a whopping 14 feet of drop protection into a relatively slim profile.

You can choose from a huge range of colors, and all cases have a grippy, texture finish, making it less likely you'll drop your phone in the first place. If you do drop it, raised bezels around the screen and camera keep both areas safe.

This case also comes with a built-in screen protector to keep your screen safe from scratches and drops. Some reviewers noted that the back of the case is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, so if you're particular about things looking pristine, this may not be the best choice for you. Otherwise, for under $10 it offers some of the most impressive drop protection out there.

FNTCASE Dual Layer Shockproof Case The best drop protection case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best slim case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case

Pros Clear, scratch-resistant case

High-grade TPU and PC construction

Corner airbags absorb shock

Fits the S25 perfectly Cons Not the most exciting design

Adding a protective case to your new device doesn't have to mean adding bulk, and if you're looking for slim protection, Armor-X's Slim Shockproof Case has you covered.

Made from high-grade soft TPU and polycarbonate, it has airbags in every corner designed to absorb shock, should your phone hit the deck. Raised black bumpers around the outside of the case, screen, and camera prevent scratches and scuffs when you rest your phone on any surface, while the clear scratch-resistant back keeps your device looking as good as new.

This case is designed to perfectly fit the S25, and with precise cutouts and tactile buttons, you'll forget your phone is even in a case. True, the design isn't the most exciting out there, but for $20 you're protecting your new phone against almost anything life can throw at you.

Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case The best slim case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best colorful case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Laut Holo Case

Pros Stunning iridescent holographic case

Raised bezels around screen and camera

Transparent design shows off your phone

Decent drop protection Cons One of the more expensive options on our list

Sometimes you just want a colorful case that looks amazing, and this one from Laut gets the job done! The Holo Case is stunning, with its iridescent, holographic finish that catches the light from every angle, showing off all the colors of the rainbow. Everyone will be asking where you got your case from, but what they won't know is that this case also offers pretty decent drop protection and has raised bezels around the camera and screen, so your phone stays safe even when placing it face down.

Yes, there's better protection out there for the money, but if you're after an eye-catching case that sparks conversation, this is definitely the one to get.

Laut Holo Case The best colorful case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best leather wallet case for Samsung S25

Noreve Leather Wallet Case

Pros Luxurious genuine leather case

Huge choice of leather types and colors

Customizable with engraving or extras at additional cost

Three dedicated card slots

Secure magnetic closure protects your screen Cons The most expensive case on our list by far

You've treated yourself to a new Samsung Galaxy S25, so why not treat your device to a luxurious new leather wallet case? Noreve has been making cases since 2003, and knows a thing or two about luxury. Each case is meticulously handmade by expert leather craftsmen, with a choice of ten types of leather — including vegan leather — and twelve colors. You can even add an engraved name, logo, or message, plus extras like a shoulder strap or additional card slots.

This leather case means you can leave your wallet at home, with three dedicated card slots for your cards and important papers. The integrated magnetic flap keeps the case securely closed and protects your screen from dust and scratches — great if you don't want to invest in a screen protector. Raised edges protect your screen when your device is laid flat or dropped, too.

Each genuine leather case will age beautifully, developing a unique patina over time, so now two cases will ever look the same. You can pre-order this case now, with shipping on February 14.

Though this is by far the most expensive case on our list, it's every bit an investment and is smart enough for work and play.

Noreve Leather Wallet Case The best leather wallet case for Samsung S25

The best MagSafe case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Ringke Silicone Magnetic Case

Pros Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Soft, grippy silicone

Choice of colors to complement the S25

Microfiber suede lining protects your device from scratches

Dust-resistant and anti-stain coating Cons Not the best drop protection around

Not a fan of hard cases? Ringke's Silicone Magnetic Case is a must. It comes in a choice of four colors but the Lavender is particularly eye-catching. The soft, grippy silicone means your phone feels great in hand, and you're less likely to drop it, while the microfiber suede lining protects your device from scratches.

The case features an anti-stain and dust-resistant coating, keeping it looking as good as new — but the highlight here is the magnetic ring, which ensures compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

This doesn't offer the best drop protection around, so if that's what you're looking for, a hard case from this list is likely a better option. For the price, it's our pick for the best MagSafe case around, and it looks pretty good, too.

Ringke Silicone Magnetic Case The best MagSafe case for Samsung Galaxy S25

The best card case for Samsung Galaxy S25

Nillkin Qin Pro Leather Case

Pros Two card slots for cards and ID

Flip cover protects screen from scratches

Sliding camera cover protects camera

Choice of two cnolors Cons Not genuine leather

If you want the look of a genuine leather wallet case without the associated price tag, this case from Nillkin is an excellent choice. Made from soft PU leather, it comes in black or tan and features a brushed lining to the interior of the flip cover, keeping your screen safe from scratches and drops.

Nillkin's proprietary CamShield is a sliding protector that covers your camera, protecting the lens from dust, dirt, scratches, and drops. It's pretty handy if you're the type to throw your phone in a bag or in your pocket on the go.

There are two integrated card slots for your cash, cards, or ID, so you can leave your wallet at home. It's not a genuine leather case, but it is a fraction of the price, and looks every bit as professional and stylish.

Nillkin Qin Pro Leather Case The best card case for Samsung Galaxy S25

What to consider when buying a case

Just as there's a lot to take into account when choosing a new phone, there's plenty to consider when shopping for a case for your Galaxy S25. From drop protection to scratch resistance, these are the factors you'll want to think about before you make that purchase.

How do you use your phone?

Spend some time thinking about how you use your phone, and your lifestyle. For example, if you're a first responder or a construction worker who regularly participates in rock climbing or other outdoor activities, you'll likely need more rugged protection for your device than most, like the Rokform Rugged Case. Spend your weekends at the beach or pool? A waterproof case like the Ghostek Nautilus is a must. Not only will thinking about these things help you decide how much drop protection you need, but it can also help you decide what extra features — if any — are a must, such as a kick stand for hands-free video calls, or a camera protector, like the one on the Nillkin Qin Pro Leather Case.

Do you prefer sleek or rugged protection?

If you stash your phone in your pocket on the regular, a slim case such as the Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case will tick the right boxes, without adding bulk to your device. If you're a minimalist, a clear case from Ringke is a great choice. If you'd rather have superior drop protection and don't mind a chunky profile, a rugged case is perfect.

What's your budget?

The S25 is already a pretty pricy phone, so it's worth investing in the best protection for your new device — after all, you don't want to drop it and break it on day one. Sometimes, spending more on a high-quality case like Noreve's Leather Wallet Case is more cost-effective over time, since you won't be paying for repairs to your phone caused by drops and bumps. We'd generally recommend sticking to known brands, but if you opt for a cheaper, unbranded alternative, at least make sure you read the reviews before purchasing.

How long would you like your case to last?

Budget goes hand in hand with longevity. With Samsung's lengthy updates promise for the Galaxy S25, you'll want a case that will last. Spending a bit more here could actually save you money in the long run, as you won't need to replace your case several times over the lifespan of your phone. Look for cases that offer the very best protection, as well as those that come with a warranty, like Rokform's Rugged Case, which means the manufacturer will replace your case if anything goes wrong.

How we test

Because we love the latest tech ourselves, we know how important it is to protect expensive devices. Over the years, we've tested a lot of phone cases, so when choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S25 cases, we utilized our collective knowledge of Galaxy devices as well as what we look for when shopping for a phone case. We focused on cases that offered a good combination of style and protection, considering features such as drop protection and scratch resistance. We also looked for cases offering additional features such as card storage, camera protection, and MagSafe compatibility. This resulted in a list of cases which should include something for everyone, whatever your style or budget.

Why trust us?

At Digital Trends, we're proud to be some of the biggest nerds on the planet. We're obsessed with all-things tech, and our writers live and breathe tech, even when they're not at work. We have decades of experience writing about multiple tech brands, from reviewing products to reporting the latest news, and we always strive to be as objective as possible regarding the quality of each product we test. With that said, we're also not afraid to point out where a product could be better. We want our readers to get the full picture, so you can make informed decisions when shopping for tech.