The Galaxy Watch Ultra might one-up the Apple Watch Ultra

The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. And on at least one point, Samsung’s ultra smartwatch could beat the one from Apple. According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be priced as low as $699. If correct, this would make it $100 less than the current Apple Watch Ultra.

Additionally, 91Mobile has published a list of the proposed colors for both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in three colors: Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green. This diverges from the Gold and Graphite versions available for the current Galaxy Watch 6. The upcoming model, which has also been rumored for a while, will have 40mm and 44mm sizes and will start at $299, just like its predecessor.

Like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to only launch in one color: Titanium Gray.

As mentioned before, Samsung is pulling out all the stops for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This top-of-the-line watch is expected to have a 47mm case and offer IP58 water and dust resistance. It will be powered by a 3nm Exynos processor and is anticipated to come with 32GB of onboard storage. It also should feature an impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Digital Trends has been following the rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. These devices are all expected to be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event in Paris on Wednesday, July 10. Until then, we’ll inform you when more leaks and rumors arrive for all the products.

