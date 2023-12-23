How to watch the Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream

There is a massive boxing event this weekend: The Day of Reckoning. This huge event, hosted by Saudi Arabia, is capping off a pretty great year for boxing with a stacked card of A-List boxers. One of the big names for the event is Dmitry Bivol, the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion. He’s most famous for giving Canelo Alvarez his second pro defeat back in May of 2022. While some people may be more hungry for a Canelo rematch, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) is fighting a different world champion during this event. He’ll square up with Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 13 KOs), the IBO Light Heavyweight Champion.

The Day of Reckoning event starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23. There are four fights ahead of it, all at least 10 rounds, so it’s estimated that Bivol vs. Arthur will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by three fights with big names: Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, and Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch the Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream on ESPN+

You have some options for this PPV. One of them is ESPN+. This is great if you already have an account, since you just have to pay $40 pr the PPV. If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a month for $11, a year for $110, or you can opt for the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $15 per month. Unfortunately no ESPN+ free trial is available right now. No matter which option you pick, you’ll have to buy the PPV for $40.

Watch the Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream on DAZN PPV

The Day of Reckoning event is a DAZN PPV. That means you’ll need to buy the PPV, which is thankfully only $40, and you’ll also need a DAZN subscription. DAZN is having a sale right now, so you have some options. If you only want to watch this event and will never use DAZN again, you can buy a one month subscription for $5, down from its usual $25. If you think you’ll want to watch more boxing in 2024, you can commit to a year of the service and get your first month for one cent. Every month every that will be $20. Finally, you can buy a full year in one lump sum of $225. Since there is no DAZN free trial, you’ll have to pick one of the plans.

Watch the Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream from abroad

If you’re somewhere in the world that has blocked the DAZN PPV behind a region lock, you can get around that pretty easily with one of the best VPNs for streaming. Just connect to a server in the U.S. or the U.K. and stream the fight through DAZN. We suggest NordVPN because it’s the best VPN in general, as part of holiday VPN deals it’s currently on sale for $3 per month when you commit to two years.

