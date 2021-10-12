Mac Reviews

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn't reinvent the wheel. In this case, that's a good thing. The latest MacBook Pro leaves behind the flaws of its predecessor and returns to the strengths of the 2015 model.
The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
Apple now has four types of iPads -- the budget iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. For professionals that are reluctant of the price of the highest-tier iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the tablet to buy.
We’ve waited for a long time for an update to the MacBook Air, and Apple finally delivered one. With a lot of features ported over from the MacBook Pro, is this new laptop what Apple fans have always wanted?