Mac Reviews

Computing

MacOS Monterey public beta hands-on: The Apple ecosystem expands

By Alex Blake
Safari, Apple Maps, and Focus in Apple's MacOS Monterey public beta

Apple Mac Mini M1 review: Miniature footprint, maximum performance

The Mac Mini is the first desktop Mac with Apple’s M1 chip inside.
By Alex Blake
Apple Mac Mini M1 sitting on a desk.
apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review: The iPhone of laptops

Computing

MacOS Big Sur public beta hands-on: The best Mac update in years?

Apple’s radical overhaul to the Mac operating system goes more than just skin deep.
By Alex Blake
MacOs Big Sur

iMac 5K 27-inch (2020) review: An old dog learns a few new tricks

One of the last Intel-based Macs, the new 5K iMac had an uphill battle to impress us. Here's how it stacks up.
By Luke Larsen
apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 06

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Review: The best tablet becomes a laptop — almost

Apple's Magic Keyboard won't kill the laptop, but it does give iPad Pro a massive boost in appeal and ability.
By Andy Boxall
apple magic keyboard review ipad pro

Apple MacBook Air (2020) review: The Mac starter kit

The 2020 MacBook Air is the most affordable Apple laptop. Is it a good place to start, or a bad first impression?
By Luke Larsen
MacBook Air 2020

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch review: The best Mac in years

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn't reinvent the wheel. In this case, that's a good thing. The latest MacBook Pro leaves behind the flaws of its predecessor and returns to the strengths of the 2015 model.
By Luke Larsen
apple macbook pro 16 inch review feature

MacOS Catalina review: Hello iPad, my old friend

The official launch of Apple’s MacOS Catalina is here, and we’ve got our full review of Apple’s latest operating system to see if the new features are worth the hype.
By Alex Blake
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro

Apple MacBook 12-inch review: Just buy the Air

The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
By Jayce Wagner
apple macbook 12 inch review macbook12inch prdthmb

Apple Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: First look

Apple has two new products it announced at WWDC 2019: The Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR. Both cost thousands of dollars and aren't for the average consumer, but that doesn't mean you won't stop ogling them.
By Julian Chokkattu
mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10

iMac 5K 27-inch (2019) review

Apple now has four types of iPads -- the budget iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. For professionals that are reluctant of the price of the highest-tier iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the tablet to buy.
By Luke Larsen
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review cto hero 201903

Apple MacBook Air (2018) review

We’ve waited for a long time for an update to the MacBook Air, and Apple finally delivered one. With a lot of features ported over from the MacBook Pro, is this new laptop what Apple fans have always wanted?
By Luke Larsen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
More Mac Reviews

Apple Mac Mini (2018) Review

Apple Mac Mini

MacOS Mojave review

MacOS Mojave 10.14

BenQ PD3200U review

BenQ PD3200U review

MacOS High Sierra Review

MacOS High Sierra

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (2017) review

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review green wallpaper

Mophie’s 19,500mAh Powerstation XXL external battery features a USB-C port

Mophie Powerstation XXL review full angle

Logitech K780 review

Logitech K780

Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard review

Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

Oculus Touch review

Oculus Touch review

MacBook Pro 15 (with Touch Bar): Our first take

Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar

MacOS Sierra review

MacOS Sierra OTS

Beyond Ink pen review

Beyond Ink

Hands on: Meem Backup Cable for iPhone and Android

Meem

Hands on: Chord Mojo

Chord Mojo

Razer Turret review

Razer Turret

LaCie Porsche Design hard drive review

LaCie Porsche Design 2TB HD box

TarDisk Pear 256GB review

TarDisk Pear

With El Capitan, Apple brings even older Macs Into the Future

os x el capitan hands on review feature

Apple iOS 9 review

iOS 9 Hands On

Logitech MX Master wireless mouse review

Logitech MX Master

Apple MacBook (2015) review

Apple MacBook Gold 2015 hero

Apple iMac 21.5-inch (2014) review

Apple-iMac-2014-front-angle

Parallels Access now lets you access your PC or Mac using an iPhone or an Android device

parallels access now lets you your pc or mac using an iphone android device

Apple Macbook Pro 13-Inch (2013) review

MacBook Pro 13 2013 screen

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2013) review

MacBook Air 2013 review front

Apple MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2012) Review

macbook air 2013 vs dell xps 13 apple 11 6 inch 2012 review press

Mac OS X Snow Leopard Review

mac os x snow leopard review thumbnail