Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla’s all-electric Cybertruck is the most exciting, and unusual, truck to debut in the past decade. Its combination of DeLorean-like looks, bulletproof body panels, and customizable air suspension gives it a long list of features that are rare or non-existent on the F-150, Silverado, or Ram.

That’s the opportunity, and the problem. The Cybertruck is bold, but will truck buyers abandon the traditional trio for Musk’s rebellious electric truck?

