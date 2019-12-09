Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla’s all-electric Cybertruck is the most exciting, and unusual, truck to debut in the past decade. Its combination of DeLorean-like looks, bulletproof body panels, and customizable air suspension gives it a long list of features that are rare or non-existent on the F-150, Silverado, or Ram.

That’s the opportunity, and the problem. The Cybertruck is bold, but will truck buyers abandon the traditional trio for Musk’s rebellious electric truck?

Related topics: Tesla | Tesla Model S | Tesla Model 3 | Car News | Car Reviews

Tesla fans want a Cybertruck made of Legos, and it might actually happen

By Allison Matyus
Lego Cybertruck

Watch Elon Musk take Los Angeles by storm in the Tesla Cybertruck

Los Angeles-based car-spotters were in for a treat when Elon Musk cruised down the 405 freeway in the one and only Tesla Cybertruck prototype, and later parked it in front of a swank Malibu restaurant.
By Ronan Glon

Elon Musk and his Cybertruck make a glorious appearance in N64’s GoldenEye

This pixelated Cybertruck looks surprisingly at home prowling the streets of St. Petersburg, shooting and getting shot at in equal measures. It also appears more bulletproof than it was during its unveiling.
By Ronan Glon
Cybertruck 007

Tesla proposes dirt-busting lasers to clean grime off windshields

Forget using wipers to clean your windshield. Tesla thinks you should be able to destroy the dirt with laser beams. The idea sounds perfect for its recently unveiled Cybertruck.
By Trevor Mogg
Tesla

The Ford F-150 vs. Tesla Cybertruck tug-of-war rematch may not happen after all

You saw Tesla’s new Cybertruck beat a Ford F-150 in a tug of war, right? A Ford executive thought it may not have been fair, and so challenged Tesla boss Elon Musk to a rematch. And he's accepted. But now Ford seems to be backing down.
By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
Tesla

Digital Trends Live: Alexa manages meds, Ford versus Tesla, robot police dogs

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we tackle the top tech stories, including Alexa managing your medications, a Twitter/Facebook data breach, Tesla versus Ford versus Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Boston Dynamic’s police dog robots, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
episode 264 tesla cybertruck ford f 150 tug of war

LEGO pokes fun at Elon Musk with its own version of the Tesla Cybertruck

If Tesla’s $40,000 Cybertruck is a bit out of your budget, Lego has recreated the electric pickup truck in a much simpler and cheaper Lego version. Lego's version is one lego brick with four wheels attached to it.
By Allison Matyus
Lego Tesla Cybertruck

Digital Trends Live: Uber loses London, Cybertruck pre-orders, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we break down the biggest tech stories, including Uber losing its London license, more on the foldable Razr, Cybertruck pre-orders, eyeball-tracking driving monitor, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
episode 263 figure1

Six theories on why the Cybertruck’s bulletproof glass cracked so easily

Elon Musk smashing two of the windows of Tesla's Cybertruck was the most commented-upon moment of the vehicle's unveiling. But why did the armor glass windows let him down? Here are some explanations.
By Luke Dormehl
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s Cybertruck with strange looks and great performance

Elon Musk opened the metaphorical curtains Thursday evening to unveil Tesla's new Cybertruck. This is the fourth model in the Tesla range, and the only model aimed squarely at the largest-selling sector of the U.S. automotive market.
By Adam Kaslikowski
Tesla Cybertuck moving

Elon Musk spills the beans on Tesla Cybertruck pre-order numbers

Interested buyers can drop a $100 pre-order deposit on the futuristic electric vehicle. You won't believe how many did.
By Trevor Mogg
tesla cybertruck features price specs release date photos 4

Digital Trends Live: Cybertruck reveal, a new Half-Life, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we dive into the trending tech stories, including Tesla’s Cybertruck reveal, the latest on Facebook political ads, the Half-Life: Alyx release date, a drone that launches from a cannon, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
epiode 262 image elon musk

With the Cybertruck, Musk brings a phaser to a gunfight. Will anybody buy it?

On paper, the Tesla Cybertruck bests its gasoline-powered rivals in just about every way. But can power and towing capacity alone sell some pickup trucks?
By Nick Mokey
Tesla Cybertruck

How to watch Elon Musk unveil the Tesla Cybertruck, a new electric pickup truck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will unveil the company's much-anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck on Thursday evening. Here's how to watch the event live.
By Allison Matyus
Elon

Digital Trends Live: Stadia overheats, Tesla’s Cybertruck, SpaceX Starship

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we talk the biggest trending stories in tech, including Stadia causing overheating, Google clarifies election ad restrictions, Tesla’s Cybertruck, SpaceX’s Starship blows its lid, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
episode 261 tesla truck render

The Tesla Cybertruck, a cyberpunk electric pickup truck, coming Nov. 21

Tesla will unveil its Cybertruck on November 21. Elon Musk says the electric pickup truck will debut at the Tesla design studio in Los Angeles.
By Ronan Glon
Tesla truck teaser

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019

Tesla has started designing its long-promised pickup truck. The yet-unnamed model will come with dual-motor all-wheel drive and lots of torque, plus it will be able to park itself. It could make its debut in 2019.
By Ronan Glon
Tesla truck teaser

Tesla sets its sights on a ‘new kind of pickup truck,’ but what will it look like?

Elon Musk has long expressed interest in building a Tesla pickup truck, an in his “Master Plan, Part Deux” blog post, the exec confirmed it will happen. The truck is expected to be close to the Ford F-150 in size.
By Andrew Hard
Tesla
12
Next