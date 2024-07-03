 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Acer laptop is down to $400 from $630

By
The Acer Aspire Vero open on a while table.
Digital Trends

With Independence Day coming up fast, 4th of July deals are popping up all over the place. And fortunately, if you’ve been looking for a great midrange laptop to bring to work or school, there are numerous 4th of July laptop deals to choose from. In fact, we found a particularly great one at Best Buy that we can’t help but discuss.

While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to score the Acer 15.6-inch Aspire Vero for only $400. Not only will you save $230 off the normal price, but you’ll be the proud owner of a new, fast, and reliable Windows laptop!

Why you should buy the Acer 15.6-inch Aspire Vero

Believe it or not, PC engineering can be harmful to the environment. This is a fact that the folks at Acer took to heart when designing the body and inner workings of the Aspire Vero. The chassis uses 40% PCR plastic, which helps reduce CO2 emissions by 21% to 30%. Beyond the keeping-it-green accolades, this is quite a powerful laptop for its price.

Equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Vero also contains 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You should have plenty of space to store important documents, software, and other content, and the performance benchmarks are strong enough to use the laptop for video editing and other demanding workflow tools.

The Aspire Vero is also Wi-Fi 6E certified and supports the Bluetooth 5.1 standard. Connections include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A, and one HDMI 2.1 output. While this may not be the end-all-be-all gaming setup you’ve been dreaming of, the Aspire Vero has enough horsepower to satisfy most light to moderate gaming applications. Just don’t be surprised if a bandwidth-heavy online match starts slowing things down.

Laptop deals are something we see all the time, but it’s important to draw attention to promos you may not find anywhere else. Such is the case with the Acer 15.6-inch Aspire Vero, which you’ll be able to own for $400 as long as this Best Buy deal lasts.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
