This iBUYPOWER gaming PC with i7 and RTX 4070 is $200 off

If you’ve been thinking about investing in your first gaming PC, or you want to upgrade an existing setup, there’s no shortage of desktop and laptop options to choose from. Regarding the former, while scanning through today’s Best Buy deals, we found this exciting promo for an iBUYPOWER product:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,600 when you purchase through Best Buy. Normally, this model goes for $1,800; so how about putting that $200 you saved toward one of the best monitor deals we found this week?

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Y60

Under the hood, this beast of a gaming PC is equipped with a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700KF with 20 CPU cores, 28 CPU threads, and max clock speeds of 5.6GHz. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. The Y60 is also equipped with 16GB of RAM (you can add an additional 24GB) and 2TB of internal storage. Whether you’re playing single-player titles or MMORPGs, the Y60 has the power and backend capabilities to keep up.

Windows 11 Home Advanced is the operating system on this bad boy, and it runs as smoothly as a hot knife through a pat of butter! iBUYPOWER was kind enough to provide an RGB mouse-keyboard combo to go along with the super-cool illumination you’ll get from the Y60 chassis. We’re also glad to see a 240mm liquid CPU cooling configuration, along with RGB fans. Say goodbye to overheating and strained components! Oh, and say hello to a quiet desktop, as a cooler chassis often translates to near-silent PC operation.

The iBUYPOWER Y60 is one of the more unique-looking gaming PCs we’ve seen in a while, and we’re all about its awesome Best Buy discount. Save $200 while this markdown is still in effect, and be sure to check out some of the other gaming PC deals we found this week. Want to take your PC gaming on the go? One of these gaming laptop deals may be just what you’re looking for!