 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4090 is almost $900 off right now

By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Staying ahead of the game hinges on a few key components in your gaming laptop rig. After all, who wants to hop into a round of Fortnite or Counter-Strike 2 without a fast and powerful CPU and GPU holding things together? Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for gaming PC deals, and we found one that’s very much worth mentioning: 

Right now, you can purchase the Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7 for $2,604. Marked down from $3,500, that’s a nice $896 discount, folks. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop

Gaming laptops need a lot going on under the hood to keep up with modern graphics, frame rate, input lag, and online servers. The Legion Pro 7 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945H CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. And there’s 32GB of RAM to share between these core components. Spec wise, gamers are in for an absolute treat when using this machine. 

The big 16-inch WGXGA IPS screen contains a 2,540 x 1,600 pixel spread. While it’s not 4K territory, this is a notch above 1080p HD. Whether you’re playing a newer game or streaming Netflix on the Legion Pro 7, bright and colorful picture quality is on tap. Peak brightness levels are nothing to shake a stick at either. This Legion Pro 7 is capable of pushing up to 500 nits during the brightest gameplay moments, and motion performance clocks in at 240Hz too.

The Legion 7 is no straggler when it comes to inputs either. The powerful PC has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connections, which both support DisplayPort 1.4. As a bonus, the host USB-C can receive up to 140W from compatible chargers. We’re also glad to see an HDMI 2.1 port for situations where you’ll be connecting the Legion 7 to an external monitor (we’ve got plenty of monitor deals to peruse too!). For those unaware, HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI standard, and it includes several gaming optimizations (ALLM and VRR support are just a couple). 

Additional features include the Lenovo Vantage dashboard, a SteelSeries audio system, and three months of Xbox Game Pass with EA Play on the house! 

These types of PC deals don’t come around too often. So, if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your current system, or want a new gaming laptop to travel with, look no further than the Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

While Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals are always worth shopping, some of the best laptop deals out there right now are Lenovo laptop deals. Lenovo almost always offers some of the largest savings on its laptops by dollar amount, and it has a large lineup of laptops to choose from. We’ve rounded up all of the best Lenovo laptops deals you can shop right now, and they include the likes of its IdeaPad, Legion, and Yoga models, as well as some impressive Lenovo ThinkPad deals. Read onward for all of the details on how to save on a new Lenovo laptop, as well as a little information on why each Lenovo laptop deal might be best for you.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $140, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop is normally $2,919 — today it’s $919
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.

Lenovo laptop deals aren’t too difficult to come by, but this promotion was so exceptional, it needed its own spotlighting! Right now, Lenovo is knocking $2,000 off the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Since it's normally priced at $2,920, it’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last. If you’ve been sitting on a laptop upgrade for a minute, now might be the time to get some new gear.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s laptop
Built for businesses, the ThinkPad has long been the go-to Lenovo laptop for busy professionals. Portability is one of the strong suits here: At 12.50 inches wide, 8.93 inches from front to back, and 0.65 inches tall, the ultraportable T14s is the ideal PC for frequent travelers. It’s lightweight too, weighing but a mere 2.71 pounds.

Read more
The MacBook Pro with M3 chip is $200 off at Best Buy today
The port selection of the MacBook Pro 14-inch.

There are all kinds of Mac deals and MacBook deals out there, which helps to lighten the load on a new computer purchase. In fact, we’d like to draw your attention to an incredible Best Buy promotion that’s going on right now. Normally retailing for $2,000, you can score the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 Pro for $1,800. But act fast: Computer deals like this could be gone tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro 
The M3 Pro is an absolute beast of an Apple processor. And when you combine the 12-core CPU with the integrated 18-core GPU, one can see how the 14-inch MacBook Pro is so powerful. Whether you’re a student with numerous web pages, docs, and desktop apps open simultaneously, or a busy audio engineer that tends to finish mixes on plane rides, the M3 Pro will tackle any workflow. Not to mention the next-level GPU performance is a huge “must” for any macOS gamer. 

Read more