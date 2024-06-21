This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4090 is almost $900 off right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Staying ahead of the game hinges on a few key components in your gaming laptop rig. After all, who wants to hop into a round of Fortnite or Counter-Strike 2 without a fast and powerful CPU and GPU holding things together? Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for gaming PC deals, and we found one that’s very much worth mentioning:

Right now, you can purchase the Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7 for $2,604. Marked down from $3,500, that’s a nice $896 discount, folks.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop

Gaming laptops need a lot going on under the hood to keep up with modern graphics, frame rate, input lag, and online servers. The Legion Pro 7 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945H CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. And there’s 32GB of RAM to share between these core components. Spec wise, gamers are in for an absolute treat when using this machine.

The big 16-inch WGXGA IPS screen contains a 2,540 x 1,600 pixel spread. While it’s not 4K territory, this is a notch above 1080p HD. Whether you’re playing a newer game or streaming Netflix on the Legion Pro 7, bright and colorful picture quality is on tap. Peak brightness levels are nothing to shake a stick at either. This Legion Pro 7 is capable of pushing up to 500 nits during the brightest gameplay moments, and motion performance clocks in at 240Hz too.

The Legion 7 is no straggler when it comes to inputs either. The powerful PC has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connections, which both support DisplayPort 1.4. As a bonus, the host USB-C can receive up to 140W from compatible chargers. We’re also glad to see an HDMI 2.1 port for situations where you’ll be connecting the Legion 7 to an external monitor (we’ve got plenty of monitor deals to peruse too!). For those unaware, HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI standard, and it includes several gaming optimizations (ALLM and VRR support are just a couple).

Additional features include the Lenovo Vantage dashboard, a SteelSeries audio system, and three months of Xbox Game Pass with EA Play on the house!

These types of PC deals don’t come around too often. So, if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your current system, or want a new gaming laptop to travel with, look no further than the Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7.

Editors' Recommendations