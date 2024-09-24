 Skip to main content
Lorex is having a sale on full security camera setups — save 25%

While you can’t put a price on the peace of mind offered by a great home security system, you can certainly be dissuaded by how much these bundles cost. Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for security camera deals, and we came across this fantastic offer:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to save up to 25% on select Lorex home security systems when you order through the manufacturer. These discounts will be in effect from September 25 – October 5.

Lorex 4K (16 Camera Capable) 4TB Wired NVR System — $713, was $950

A Lorex NVR surveillance system.
Lorex

This Lorex NVR setup comes with four wired IP cameras that record in up to 4K resolution at 30fps. On top of 4TB of storage, this system features Color Night Vision, listen-in audio, and advanced motion detection capabilities. You’ll also be able to wire an additional 12 cameras and have the option of using IR night vision if you’d prefer.

The cams are all IP67-rated and can withstand temperatures as high as 140 degrees and as low as -40 Fahrenheit.

Lorex Fusion Series 4K 16 Camera Capable (8 Wired + 8 Fusion Wi-Fi) 2TB Wired NVR System — $525, was $700

Four black Lorex fusion cameras and a white hub.
This Lorex NVR bundle comes with four wired IP cameras that record in up to 4K resolution at 30fps. The system can store up to 2TB of footage and includes features like Color Night Vision, two-way audio, and motion detection that can differentiate between people and vehicles. The IP67 rating also guarantees you’ll be able to use this system year-round without moisture issues.

We see a lot of discounts on security systems when looking through Best Buy deals, but finding direct brand promos like this one is a bit more rare. Save up to 25% when you order one of these two Lorex systems through the manufacturer. And if you’d like to beef up your residential surveillance even more, you should take a look at some of the best smart lock deals we’ve been finding!

