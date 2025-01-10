New Year, New You: Get $60 off the Ultimate Body Scan now!

It’s the new year, and we applaud you for taking your health journey to the next level. Kickstart your wellness plan in 2025 with a cutting-edge health gadget. Enter: The , which goes beyond what a standard scale can do. This personal health coach and progress tracker understands your body’s composition and serves insights to improve and optimize your fitness program and overall life.

And the best part is, from January 3 to January 15, you can get the Withings Body Scan for $60 off its regular price of $399.95. For a limited time, this revolutionary gadget can be yours for only $339.95 — that’s 15% off. So run, don’t walk — for this deal and for your health!

What makes the Withings Body Scan awesome

The Body Scan is more than just a scale that can measure your weight. Regardless of what your fitness goals entail, can help you with the following assessments:

Measures weight, BMI, visceral fat index, lean mass, bone mass, and water percentage with accuracy.

Provides fat and muscle mass analysis so you can identify areas for improvement with precision. In other words, you can target your workouts around your specific needs to maximize results.

Tracks heart health at every weigh-in by detecting common cardiac anomalies (such as atrial fibrillation) and assessing your arterial condition.

Performs sweat analysis, which can reveal hydration levels, skin function, abnormal sweat patterns, and your body’s stress responses to triggers.

Once integrated into your life, you’ll appreciate the fact that this machine has a battery life of one year on a single charge. (And yes, you can recharge it when the time comes and it runs out of juice.)

You can also share it with your entire family because it can track up to eight users at a time. Each user can also choose modes and apply their own settings — like whether they’re athletes, pregnant, visually impaired, or even babies.

The Body Scan syncs automatically with the Withings app, and it is WiFi– and Bluetooth-enabled. Many reviewers love this product and its app’s ease of use, by the way.

And, in case you need it, it can even give you your daily weather forecast and air quality analysis. It makes sense for when you need to decide on a morning jog outdoors or a visit to the gym if the weather or your allergies are not on your side that day.



Level up with Withings+

Want more than that? Upgrade to Withings+ for $9.95 per month or $99.50 for the year to enhance your use of the Body Scan further. Through Withings+, users can access tailored programs and a library of curated content to transform your routines. You can also receive advanced insights, like medical cardiovascular reviews with Cardio Check-Up.

All in all, whether you upgrade to Withings+ or not, the Body Scan will give you deeper insights into your health so you can strategize in 2025 and beyond. After all, taking control of your health starts with understanding your body, right? The Body Scan, which comes in either black or white, will give you a comprehensive suite of features. Then, it’s up to you to take action!