 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find a Rail Gun in Fortnite

By
Slone firing a Rail Gun in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite has continuously enthralled its massive player base with an ever-changing arsenal of futuristic weapons. Over the seasons, players have seen the introduction of new and powerful weapons such as the Pulse Rifle, a high-tech assault rifle that has become a staple in the game’s arsenal, and the Kymera Ray Gun, an SMG with a sci-fi twist. Rifles, too, have improved, with the Plasma Cannon providing a new perspective on long-range combat, giving players explosive power.

Among these, the Rail Gun has always been a fan favorite because of its accuracy and tremendous damage output, making it a popular pick for those wishing to dominate from a distance. Its ability to charge shots for greater damage while piercing through structures made it a game-changer upon its release in Chapter 2 Season 7. Now the weapon has triumphantly returned in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 to shake up the meta once more.

Recommended Videos

How to get a Rail Gun in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Rail Gun is available in two rarities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Epic and Legendary. You can find both variants in loot chests, supply drops, and even rare chests across the Fortnite island. Given that the long-range rifle is quite a lethal weapon, it’s quite rare to come across one in the game.

Rail Gun found in Monarch Supply Drops in Fortnite
Epic Games

However, if you head over to popular POIs like Seaport City, Demon’s Dojo, Shogun’s Solitude, and more, you’ll easily find a Rail Gun in one of the chests there. But there’s also a faster method to get a guaranteed Rail Gun in each Fortnite match.

Related

For that, you’ll need to wait for the new Monarch Supply Drop containers to drop on the island. Once they drop, head quickly for the supply drop and open it to claim a guaranteed Rail Gun and even more weapons like the Burst Quad Launcher and a Recon Scanner.

Grab that Rail Gun and fight Godzilla Boss by damaging his weak spots with charged shots from your rifle. The weapon is the only marksman rifle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 so far and it certainly is one of the best hitscan guns out there. However, if you’re looking for more weapons to deal damage to Godzilla and your enemies, check out our full weapons tier list.

Editors’ Recommendations

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Lego Fortnite is getting a massive update, including a new game mode
Characters fishing in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite's various Lego modes have been around for just under a year, but they remain some of the most popular choices for players. With the one-year anniversary coming up, Epic Games announced a series of significant changes coming to the game type.

To begin with, Lego Fortnite will be renamed Lego Fortnite Odyssey. That's because Lego Fortnite will become the hub for anything Lego-related within the Fortnite ecosystem and provide players with an easy way to start up any Lego game mode.

Read more
Fortnite faces community backlash over the addition of bots in OG mode
Fortnite battle bus.

The recent launch of Fortnite OG shot the battle royale title back up the top of the charts, not that it ever really loosened the chokehold it has on the gaming community — and then the launch of the game's first-person mode further stoked the flames. One recent change is not as welcome, however. Fortnite recently shared a post on X detailing the addition of Duos mode, as well as "matchmaking improvements in all Fortnite OG playlists." That doesn't sound like a red flag ... until you read the comment section of the post.

Fortnite OG playlists just received bots, and players are taking that change about as well as they took the addition of No Build mode. In other words, it created a heck of a lot of controversy. The new bots aren't overly aggressive, and therein lies the issue: They present no challenge. Player complaints are that the bots move slowly, make decisions that get them killed, and much more, according to PCGamesN.

Read more
Fortnite is finally getting a first-person mode next week
Key art for Fortnite's new first person shooter mode Ballistic.

Fortnite Ballistic, the long-awaited first-person mode for Epic Games' hit battle royale shooter Fortnite, will finally come to the game on December 11.

Epic Games first teased a first-person Fortnite mode in March, but now we have a clearer idea of how it will play. Ballistic is a round-based 5v5 mode with no respawns, similar to competitive shooters like Valorant or Spectre Divide. A team of attackers fights to plant and detonate a Rift Point Device in certain spots on the map, while defenders fight to eliminate the other team before they can do the same. While attackers and defenders will swap their roles after six rounds, Ballistic matches are a best-of-seven affair across both ranked and unranked play.

Read more