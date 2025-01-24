Where to find a Rail Gun in Fortnite

Fortnite has continuously enthralled its massive player base with an ever-changing arsenal of futuristic weapons. Over the seasons, players have seen the introduction of new and powerful weapons such as the Pulse Rifle, a high-tech assault rifle that has become a staple in the game’s arsenal, and the Kymera Ray Gun, an SMG with a sci-fi twist. Rifles, too, have improved, with the Plasma Cannon providing a new perspective on long-range combat, giving players explosive power.

Among these, the Rail Gun has always been a fan favorite because of its accuracy and tremendous damage output, making it a popular pick for those wishing to dominate from a distance. Its ability to charge shots for greater damage while piercing through structures made it a game-changer upon its release in Chapter 2 Season 7. Now the weapon has triumphantly returned in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 to shake up the meta once more.

How to get a Rail Gun in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Rail Gun is available in two rarities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Epic and Legendary. You can find both variants in loot chests, supply drops, and even rare chests across the Fortnite island. Given that the long-range rifle is quite a lethal weapon, it’s quite rare to come across one in the game.

However, if you head over to popular POIs like Seaport City, Demon’s Dojo, Shogun’s Solitude, and more, you’ll easily find a Rail Gun in one of the chests there. But there’s also a faster method to get a guaranteed Rail Gun in each Fortnite match.

For that, you’ll need to wait for the new Monarch Supply Drop containers to drop on the island. Once they drop, head quickly for the supply drop and open it to claim a guaranteed Rail Gun and even more weapons like the Burst Quad Launcher and a Recon Scanner.

Grab that Rail Gun and fight Godzilla Boss by damaging his weak spots with charged shots from your rifle. The weapon is the only marksman rifle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 so far and it certainly is one of the best hitscan guns out there. However, if you’re looking for more weapons to deal damage to Godzilla and your enemies, check out our full weapons tier list.