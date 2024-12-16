The Nakamichi Dragon, a luxury soundbar, has an $800 discount today

We’re always on the lookout for soundbar deals, and the Christmas shopping season has given us numerous great offers on top soundbars from brands like Samsung and Sonos. But if you’re looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos systems money can buy, we suggest taking a look at this incredible Nakamichi offer:

For a limited time, when you order the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System, you’ll pay $3,200. At full price, this model sells for $4,000. We tested this system a couple of years ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Nakamichi Dragon is just light-years ahead of any soundbar-based system.”

Why you should buy the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System

A good surround system should do more than give you the occasional rear-speaker effects during an action movie. Thanks to some genius audio engineering, the Dragon 11.4.6 covers your entire listening space in floor-to-ceiling sound. We couldn’t believe our ears when we heard just how powerful this system is. The folded tweeter design brought crisp-clear treble to the table. With its 14-driver configuration and seven digital amps, the Dragon delivers a humongous soundstage with plenty of low-end oomph and up to 3,000 watts of power.

Built for HDMI switching, the Dragon has three HDMI inputs and an eARC output (all of which are HDMI 2.1-certified). The soundbar also supports all HDR formats, VRR and can output a 4K signal at up to 120Hz (and 8K at 60Hz). The 4K video upscaling on this bad boy is pretty great, too, and you’ll even be able to stream music to the Dragon over Bluetooth.

The Nakamichi Dragon made its way onto our best soundbars roundup, and it’s definitely one of the top Dolby Atmos options. It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but this is one of the best prices this Nakamichi system has ever been. Save $800 when you order the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best headphone deals and Bluetooth speaker deals for even more audio discounts!