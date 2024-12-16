 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Nakamichi Dragon, a luxury soundbar, has an $800 discount today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Nakamichi Dragon Surround System Review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

We’re always on the lookout for soundbar deals, and the Christmas shopping season has given us numerous great offers on top soundbars from brands like Samsung and Sonos. But if you’re looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos systems money can buy, we suggest taking a look at this incredible Nakamichi offer:

For a limited time, when you order the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System, you’ll pay $3,200. At full price, this model sells for $4,000. We tested this system a couple of years ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Nakamichi Dragon is just light-years ahead of any soundbar-based system.”

Why you should buy the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System

A good surround system should do more than give you the occasional rear-speaker effects during an action movie. Thanks to some genius audio engineering, the Dragon 11.4.6 covers your entire listening space in floor-to-ceiling sound. We couldn’t believe our ears when we heard just how powerful this system is. The folded tweeter design brought crisp-clear treble to the table. With its 14-driver configuration and seven digital amps, the Dragon delivers a humongous soundstage with plenty of low-end oomph and up to 3,000 watts of power.

Related

Built for HDMI switching, the Dragon has three HDMI inputs and an eARC output (all of which are HDMI 2.1-certified). The soundbar also supports all HDR formats, VRR and can output a 4K signal at up to 120Hz (and 8K at 60Hz). The 4K video upscaling on this bad boy is pretty great, too, and you’ll even be able to stream music to the Dragon over Bluetooth.

The Nakamichi Dragon made its way onto our best soundbars roundup, and it’s definitely one of the top Dolby Atmos options. It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but this is one of the best prices this Nakamichi system has ever been. Save $800 when you order the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Surround System today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best headphone deals and Bluetooth speaker deals for even more audio discounts!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Today only: Samsung’s 3.1.2-channel soundbar is nearly half off
Samsung HW-Q600C

For one of the best soundbar deals today, check out the Samsung Discover event which is offering a hefty 45% off the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar. It normally costs $600, but for today only it’s down to $330, saving you $270 off the regular price. This is a fantastic price for a soundbar from a highly respectable brand, but you’ll need to be quick as you only have a matter of hours to buy at this price. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q600C was added to the company’s lineup back in 2023 and has gone through some improvements since. It’s a more affordable option compared to the impressive but expensive Q990C and it’s perfect for pretty much all homes.

Read more
This JBL 9.1-channel soundbar is over 50% off today
People sitting on a sofa watching TV with a JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar underneath.

For one of the better soundbar deals happening at the moment, go straight to the source and check out what JBL has to offer. Today, you can buy the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar for a huge $615 off. It usually costs $1,200, but right now you can buy it for just $585. If you’re keen to save 51% while scoring a high-end soundbar for less, read on while we take you through all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar
Granted, you won’t see anything from JBL in our look at the best soundbars, but don’t let that put you off. JBL is a big name brand in the audio world with many headphones, speakers, and soundbars as part of its arsenal. The aim of the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar is to provide the audio experience of a movie theater with its two detachable surround speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

Read more
Hurry! This 98-inch 4K TV has a $1,700 price cut at Walmart
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

For those who have been thinking about upgrading their home theater setup with a massive TV, here's your chance to do so while enjoying a $1,702 discount. The 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is on sale from Walmart for $2,298, which is nearly half of its original price of $4,000. It's still not something you'd describe as affordable, but this is excellent value for a screen that's this big. You'll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to secure the savings from one of the top TV deals today though, as we're not sure how long it will stay online. In fact, this TV has already sold out once since this deal started.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy, as the gigantic screen of the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV requires a lot of space if you want to maximize it. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats, this QLED TV will be an amazing display for watching shows and movies, which you won't get enough of through the streaming services that you can access through the Google TV platform.

Read more