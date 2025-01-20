This massive Roku QLED TV is marked down to $1,000 today

The talented minds at Roku have been producing some of the best streaming devices for years on end, a glowing trail of Streaming Stick and Ultra models that have only been matched by Roku’s many partnerships with top TV brands like TCL and Hisense. But now Roku also makes its own 4K TVs, and right now there’s an awesome sale on one of the largest screens of the herd:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series QLED TV through Amazon and Best Buy for only $1,000. The full MSRP on this bad boy is $1,700, and if you’re anything like us, you’re already thinking, “Hey, an extra $700 in my pocket means I can start looking at soundbar deals, too!”

We got to test this TV back in 2024, and reviewer Caleb Denison said: “The Roku Pro Series delivers a delightful user experience paired with a premium picture.”

Why you should buy the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series

Right off the bat, one of the best things about the Roku Pro Series is mini-LED lighting. Allowing this 4K QLED to dial in some of the best local dimming we’ve seen to date on a big LED-LCD so that you can expect unbelievable contrast levels from this Roku model. The TV also supports every HDR format, and once you see how well highlights stand out during your favorite HDR movies and video games, it’ll be hard to watch or play anything on any other TV. The Pro Series delivers exceptional SDR performance, too, but because of lackluster off-angle viewing, you’ll want to make sure you’re sitting front and center with this Roku set.

With its 120Hz native refresh rate and 4K/120fps gaming capabilities, the Roku Pro Series is a fantastic choice for console and PC gamers. HDMI 2.1 connectivity and class-leading VRR support ensure the Pro Series gets right into the action of whatever game you’re playing. You’ll also get minimal input lag and a built-in Game Mode, too.

As you can guess when it comes time to stream Netflix or use AirPlay, the Roku Pro Series uses Roku TV OS for all things web-connected. It’s a streaming platform and user interface that’s been around since the dawn of apps, and while it hasn’t changed much over the years, this is more a case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” than anything else.

We wish the 75-inch Pro Series would stay on sale forever, but the likelihood of it going back up in price sooner rather than later is pretty high. So, today could be the last day to knock $700 off the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series QLED TV when you shop through Amazon or Best Buy. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best TV deals for additional discounts on QLEDs, OLEDs, and more!