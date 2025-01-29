This 65-inch Samsung TV deal drops the price below $400

Why should you spend thousands of dollars on a flagship TV when you can score a great deal on a Samsung 65-inch 4K LED? Picture quality is one of the biggest sacrifices you make when opting for a lesser-priced set, but today, Best Buy is offering a fantastic sale on a big Samsung:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch DU6900 Series 4K LED at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $380. The full MSRP on this model is $470.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch DU6900 Series

If you’re looking for a great bright-room TV that delivers strong peak brightness levels, effective anti-glare reduction, and solid SDR performance, the Samsung DU6900 Series is a great choice. Samsung’s picture processing and 4K upscaling do a nice job of enhancing whatever sources you feed the TV, so you’ll get the best visuals regardless of the component you’re connecting. And while the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator tech provides improved motion clarity.

The DU6900 Series is a good TV for modern consoles like PS5 and Xbox, thanks to basic VRR capabilities. Expect low input lag and fast response times. Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite for immersive audio, Q-Symphony for linking the TV speakers to a compatible Samsung soundbar, and Tizen OS for all things Netflix, AirPlay, and web-connected.

It won’t be long before this 65-inch TV is back to full price, so today might be your only shot to score this discount. Take $90 off the Samsung 65-inch DU6900 Series 4K LED when you purchase right now.

Want even more home theater ideas? Check out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals for even more awesome markdowns on AV!