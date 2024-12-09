 Skip to main content
Post Cyber Monday savings: Take $1,200 off the Samsung 65-inch QN90D

Two majestic elk lock horns in a snowy scene shown on a Samsung QN90D.
When it comes to top-selling TVs, a brand you can always trust is Samsung. The company makes exceptional LEDs, QLEDs, OLEDs, and even QD-OLEDs, and we’re always on the lookout for the best Samsung TV deals. And guess what? We came across a fantastic offer on Samsung QLEDs just earlier today. Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch QN90D, you’ll only spend $1,500. While that still may sound expensive, let us remind you that the list price of this model is $2,700. We actually reviewed the 98-inch version of this Sammy QLED a while ago, and our TV expert, Caleb Denison, said it best: “The QN90D series is excellent, but the 98-inch model fell apart for us.”

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch QN90D

Spec-wise, the 65-inch QN90D is a high-performance QLED with mini-LED lighting. Resolution tops out at 4K, and the native refresh rate is as high as 144Hz, which is excellent for PC gamers. HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM are standard across all inputs, too. That way, you’ll always be getting the best frame-to-frame speeds and the lowest input lag possible. The QN90D also supports all modern HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

As for smart TV capabilities, Samsung Tizen OS brings us a fast and intuitive platform for accessing popular apps. All your favorites are here like Netflix, Disney+, and Max, along with AirPlay 2 and other web-connected features. And if you don’t have the funds for a soundbar (we do have a list of soundbar deals that may be more in line with your budget, though), rest assured that the QN90D’s 60W 4.2.2 speaker system delivers a well-balanced audio experience!

Save $1,200 when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch QN90D today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best Amazon deals, Best Buy deals, and Samsung deals for even more discounts on the best TVs of 2024!

