Samsung's The Frame TV is up to 20% off at Target

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
With the big September holiday just around the corner, we’ve been seeing a lot of Labor Day TV deals hitting both digital and brick-and-mortar shelves. But that doesn’t mean that the several days leading up to LD aren’t going to feature any markdowns. In fact, we came across an excellent offer for one of Samsung’s coolest TVs:

Right now, you’ll be able to get Samsung’s The Frame TVs at a discounted price when you purchase through Target. This offer applies to the 55-inch ($1,200) and 65-inch ($1,600) versions of this very unique set.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame

Unlike traditional LED-LCDs and OLED TVs, Samsung’s The Frame is considered a “lifestyle” set. What does that mean, exactly? In the case of The Frame, it means that these Samsung TVs are designed to look like pieces of art when hung on a wall or perched on a table or entertainment center. Not only is the chassis razor-thin but the matte display and customizable frame options really kind of seal the deal.

As far as artwork goes, you have a few options, and they all require an Internet connection. First and foremost, you’ll be able to display personal media on your Frame TV, including photos and videos, plus whatever prints and paintings you’d like to see showcased. You’ll also be able to sign up for a Samsung Art Store subscription to gain access to over 2,500 pieces of artwork.

Beyond these art-leaning accolades, The Frame is an absolute beast of a 4K TV, too. Delivering 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, on top of Samsung’s advanced picture processing and upscaling, The Frame is a perfect set for watching movies and shows, playing video games, and streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ through Samsung’s Tizen OS smart hub.

Samsung TV deals tend to come and go pretty quickly, so if either of these Frame markdowns sounds good to you, we recommend buying soon. Take home Samsung’s 55-inch and 65-inch versions of The Frame for $300 and $400 off, respectively, and be sure to have a look at some of the other TV deals we’ve been finding!

