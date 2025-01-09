 Skip to main content
These Technics earbuds deliver top-notch ANC, and they’re only $200 today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Technics EAH-AZ80 in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are designed to give you the best sound quality possible by eliminating pesky background noise. These are the ambient sounds you hear as you walk down a city street, fire up an air conditioner, or sit idly on a plane, train, or bus. Our team of audio experts has reviewed all kinds of earbuds over the years, but today we’re going to bring the spotlight back to a classic, the Technics EAH-AZ80 TWS Earbuds.

Why, you may be asking? Because now that you can preorder the Technics EAH-AZ100 (just revealed at CES 2025), the Z80 Series is $100 off! We tested these earbuds close to two years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said the EAH-AZ80 delivered “great sound and comfort for hours of hi-fi listening.”

Why you should buy the Technics EAH-AZ80 TWS Earbuds

Available in black, blue, and silver colorways, the classy-looking AZ80 buds sport 10mm free-edge dynamic drivers that deliver bold, crystal-clear sound quality. From articulate highs to deep, impactful lows, it’s hard to beat the power and performance on tap with the AZ80. And we haven’t even mentioned the fact these TWS buds support Sony’s LDAC codec (along with SBC and AAC). High-resolution audio never sounded so good!

If you’re constantly on the move, the AZ80’s advanced Dual Hybrid ANC System does a phenomenal job at tuning out the ambient noise you don’t want to hear. We were also impressed by Technics’ JustMyVoice technology, which leverages eight onboard mics and wind noise reduction to hone in on your voice. You can also expect up to seven hours of battery life on a full charge, plus an extra 24 hours with a fully charged case.

We see great Bluetooth speaker deals all the time, but when it comes to Bluetooth-powered earbuds, it’s not as easy to find the products worth the spotlight. Fortunately, calling out this great sale on the Technics EAH-AZ80 was a total no-brainer. Save $100 when you purchase these excellent in-ears, and be sure to check out our list of the best Amazon deals and Best Buy deals for even more amazing markdowns on top tech!

