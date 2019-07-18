Share

Amazon reported Prime Day 2019 was bigger than ever, exceeding the combined sales of last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Despite Prime Day’s blazing success, we’d never expect Amazon to sit back to let the embers cool, and they didn’t disappoint. Amazon just threw more fuel on the retail fires with a hot deal on an annual Audible audiobook membership.

Here’s how the limited-time Audible Annual Membership deal works: Sign up for a one-year membership for $119.50, $30 less than the usual $149.50 cost. In addition to the 20% savings on the annual membership, you can pick 12 audiobooks right from the start. As part of this deal, you will also receive credit from Amazon to purchase a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for only $0.99. At the end of the first membership year, you will be billed $149.50 annually to continue your membership unless or until you cancel.

If you’re an avid audiobook listener, Audible is the way to go. You can listen to your books anywhere, anytime with the free Audible app on iOS and Android devices, Alexa-enabled smart home devices, and Kindles.

During your Audible membership, you receive annual Audible credits. You can exchange an Audible credit for a single-volume Audible book up to one year from the date the credit was issued, as long as you maintain an active membership. If you cancel your membership, you can keep all audiobooks you received

If you are not happy with an audiobook for any reason, you can exchange it for another audio title up to 365 from the date you received the audiobook.

In addition to the regular audiobooks, each month Audible members get to choose two audiobooks from a selection of six Audible Originals. Audible Originals are audiobooks produced exclusively for Audible members.

If you have the good fortune to be able to spend even more time listening to audiobooks, be aware that members can purchase additional audiobooks at a standing 30% discount from normal list prices.

Regularly priced at $149.50 per year, the Audible annual membership is just $119.50 with this deal. With the membership, you can choose 12 audiobooks immediately when you start, and also receive a credit to redeem for a third-generation Echo Dot for $0.99. Audible monthly memberships cost $14.95 per month, so the annual membership saves about almost $30. Adding the $30 discount during this limited time offer doubles the savings. Plus you get an Echo Dot for a buck minus a penny.

