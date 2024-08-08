Kasa smart bulbs are on sale — upgrade your dorm room for cheap

Just snagged one of the latest Amazon Echo deals? Add on some smart light bulbs to make your home work even smarter than before. Right now, you can buy a pack of four Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $25 at Amazon. Normally priced at $40, you’re saving 38%, $15 off the regular price. Kasa smart light bulbs are a cheap way to make your home run better than before and even add some security when you’re away. Here’s all you need to know before you buy. This is a limited time deal, so it’s going to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack

While Philips Hue dominates the pack when it comes to the best smart light bulbs, Kasa is a growing brand in the field. It develops many smart light bulbs, as well as smart plugs and other smart home devices, while keeping costs down.

With the Kasa Smart Light Bulb, you’re able to change it to display color or white. It provides dimmable 16 million colors as well as warm to cool whites between 2500K-6500K, so it covers all the bases you could possibly want for your lighting. You can set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light pattens from dawn to dusk. The options are seemingly never ending, so you can pick a style for a romantic evening or for when you want to arrange some great holiday lighting.

You can enjoy hands-free controls via one of the best smart speakers. You can use timers or schedules to set your lights to turn on or off as needed. This can be useful any time you’re traveling as it makes you look like you’re home, but you can also simply make sure you wake up to a light slowly warming the room.

Perfect for making your home smarter without breaking the bank, the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack normally costs $40. Right now, you can buy it at Amazon for $25; it works out at $6.25 per bulb, which is exceptional value. Check out the deal now before it ends very soon.