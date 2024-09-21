Limited time deal: Get a full 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit for 50% this weekend

Home security is one of the best investments you can make for your family and property. There are numerous DIY surveillance systems on the market, and one of the most recognizable brands is Ring. For many years, the company has produced exceptional cameras, sensors, and other web-connected peripherals, and we we’re excited when we got this exclusive Ring offer from Wellbots:

For a limited time, you’ll save 50% off a full 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit when you order through Wellbots and use discount code DIGITRENDS50 at checkout. That brings the cost of the system down to $125 from $250!

Why you should buy the 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit

This is the kind of Ring system you’ll want to use for smaller 1-2 bedroom homes or apartments. The kit contains a Ring Base Station (which connects to your router) and a keypad for arming and disarming the system. You’ll also be able to remotely arm, disarm, and customize your Ring equipment by downloading the Ring Always Home app (for iOS and Android devices).

The kit also comes with a motion detector, range extender, and four Ring Contact Sensors. These are placed on windows and doors and can sense when one of these entryways is opened. All of the components that require batteries are packaged with them, and the Base Station has a built-in failsafe battery that can power your Ring system for up to 24 hours. Now all you have to do is look through our security camera deals to add one or two Ring cams to your system!

Ring equipment can be controlled by Alexa, too. You can even create Alexa Routines that trigger smart lights and locks (check out all the smart lock deals we’ve been digging up) when one of the Contact Sensors is tripped or the motion detector gets triggered.

We see a lot of Ring deals in our combing and this Wellbots offer is one of the best. Not to mention, we got to put our name on it! You’ll save 50% off this 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit when you order through Wellbots and use code DIGITRENDS50 at checkout, but act fast!