 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Limited time deal: Get a full 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit for 50% this weekend

By
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit.
Ring

Home security is one of the best investments you can make for your family and property. There are numerous DIY surveillance systems on the market, and one of the most recognizable brands is Ring. For many years, the company has produced exceptional cameras, sensors, and other web-connected peripherals, and we we’re excited when we got this exclusive Ring offer from Wellbots:

For a limited time, you’ll save 50% off a full 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit when you order through Wellbots and use discount code DIGITRENDS50 at checkout. That brings the cost of the system down to $125 from $250!

Why you should buy the 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit

This is the kind of Ring system you’ll want to use for smaller 1-2 bedroom homes or apartments. The kit contains a Ring Base Station (which connects to your router) and a keypad for arming and disarming the system. You’ll also be able to remotely arm, disarm, and customize your Ring equipment by downloading the Ring Always Home app (for iOS and Android devices).

Related

The kit also comes with a motion detector, range extender, and four Ring Contact Sensors. These are placed on windows and doors and can sense when one of these entryways is opened. All of the components that require batteries are packaged with them, and the Base Station has a built-in failsafe battery that can power your Ring system for up to 24 hours. Now all you have to do is look through our security camera deals to add one or two Ring cams to your system!

Ring equipment can be controlled by Alexa, too. You can even create Alexa Routines that trigger smart lights and locks (check out all the smart lock deals we’ve been digging up) when one of the Contact Sensors is tripped or the motion detector gets triggered.

We see a lot of Ring deals in our combing and this Wellbots offer is one of the best. Not to mention, we got to put our name on it! You’ll save 50% off this 8-piece Ring Alarm Kit when you order through Wellbots and use code DIGITRENDS50 at checkout, but act fast!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This deal on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cuts the price by $120
The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum being used in many different ways in a home.

Walmart is the home of one of the better cordless vacuum deals with the ever-popular Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum down to $300. It usually costs $420 so you save $120 off the regular price making this a very tempting option. If you’re keen to fend off pet hair in particular, you will love this. Here’s what to expect before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Responsible for some of the best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is going to delight many homes. Its focus is on helping anyone tackling the scourge of pet hair. Your pets are great and improve your life immeasurably but in exchange, there’s always hair, right?

Read more
Hurry! Best Buy’s deal of the day is a Ring doorbell camera for $55
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

For one of the best Ring deals around, check out Best Buy. Today, it has the Ring Video Doorbell for just $55 reduced from $100 so you’re saving $45. The deal is only available for today so you just have a matter of hours to score the deep discount. If you’re keen to save 45% while also making your home more secure, you need to hit the buy button immediately. Here’s what to expect from the Ring Video Doorbell.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The Ring Video Doorbell is a huge help for anyone looking to keep their home more secure. Even this olde model is one that will rival the best video doorbells because it’s simply perfectly designed for the purpose.

Read more
Flash deal gets you an Amazon Echo Pop for $20 — that’s 50% off
The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.

If you've always wanted easy access to Amazon's Alexa across your home but you're not willing to spend hundreds of dollars on Amazon Echo deals to equip several rooms with a smart speaker, then don't miss this chance to get the Amazon Echo Pop for only $20. A limited-time deal from Amazon has slashed the device's price with a $20 discount on its original price of $40, so you'll be able to afford to buy multiple. You're going to have to hurry though, as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop
The Amazon Echo Pop isn't going to challenge the performance of the Amazon Echo Studio nor match the 360-degree sound of the Amazon Echo Dot, but it's a great way to access Alexa without spending a lot of money, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. It's very compact so you'll be able to easily find a spot for it within any room, and while its front-facing design is a bit limiting, it's a minor trade-off especially if you're planning to place it in a small area.

Read more