 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The unlocked Google Pixel 8a has a 20% price cut at Amazon

By
The back of the Google Pixel 8a.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s no beating the feeling of a new smartphone, but it can definitely be hard to choose. Not only are there numerous noteworthy brands to consider, but each manufacturer produces several models too. Fortunately, if you’re an Android devotee, it’s pretty easy for us to recommend the Google Pixel 8a. And as a matter of fact, we found a great sale on one when looking through Amazon deals.

As it stands, you can purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a for $400. At full price, this phone goes for $500. Available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors, there’s a lot to like about this awesome Google product.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8a

We had the opportunity to test the Pixel 8a and we loved our experience with Google’s latest budget-friendly option. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge phone with a small form factor, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to carry the Pixel 8a in just any pocket, bag, or sleeve. While the chassis could do with a bit of strengthening, we definitely recommend outfitting the Pixel 8a with a solid phone case and screen protector anyway.

Running Android 14 and powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of onboard RAM, the Pixel 8a is a champ at toggling between multiple activities at once. Expect blistering-fast performance across the board, and prepare for Google’s AI photo editing to completely blow your mind. Not only do the 64MP main lens and 13MP wide-angle deliver some amazing-looking photos, but the Magic Eraser and Magic Editor capabilities are great for touching up photos. 

On a full charge, you can expect up to a full day of battery life from the Pixel 8a. In addition to its beautiful 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 screen that handles up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 8a includes up to seven years of Android software updates.

We’re not sure how long this Amazon promo is going to last, so now is the best time to buy. Save $200 when you purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a, and be sure to check out some of other Google Pixel deals we found this week! We also have a more general list of phone deals for you to peruse.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

If you’re looking for one of the best phones and one of the best phone deals available the Google Pixel 8 should be at the top of your list of phones to check out. It rivals many of the Samsung Galaxy deals and iPhone deals currently going on, and it’s one of the more underrated phones among the heavy hitters. We’ve rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals available right now to make the shopping process a little more convenient. We found some impressive savings at several different retailers, and we even tracked down some ways to get the Google Pixel 8 for free. Read onward for all of those details, and if you prefer to shop for some savings among comparable phones check out all of the Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
Verizon: when you purchase a Google Pixel 8.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $90 price cut — this week only!
Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

We live in an age of wearable technology, and one of the most popular smartwatches on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. We’ve had the opportunity to test this bad boy out ourselves and truly enjoyed the experience. The Galaxy Watch lineup is well known for its performance benchmarks, comfortable fit, and versatile app selection, but it can be challenging to find Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Fortunately, that’s where the Best Buy 4th of July Sale comes in. 

And as a matter of fact, we’ve already locked our sights on a phenomenal 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 promotion. When you purchase the device now through July 7 at Best Buy, you’ll be able to take $90 off the normal price of $300. While Best Buy deals are always on our radar, this is one of the best we’ve seen for a Samsung smartwatch.

Read more
The best camera phones in 2024: our top 8 photography picks
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

In the past decade or so, cameras on smartphones have evolved so much that they can pretty much replace a standalone digital camera for most people. The results you can get on a smartphone these days are just so impressive, and being able to be with you at all times means you'll never miss a moment.

But what if you want the best possible camera phone money can buy? A camera that won't let you down no matter what you're taking a picture of? You've come to the right place. Here are the very best camera phones you can buy in 2024.

Read more