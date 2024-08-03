The unlocked Google Pixel 8a has a 20% price cut at Amazon

There’s no beating the feeling of a new smartphone, but it can definitely be hard to choose. Not only are there numerous noteworthy brands to consider, but each manufacturer produces several models too. Fortunately, if you’re an Android devotee, it’s pretty easy for us to recommend the Google Pixel 8a. And as a matter of fact, we found a great sale on one when looking through Amazon deals.

As it stands, you can purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a for $400. At full price, this phone goes for $500. Available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors, there’s a lot to like about this awesome Google product.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8a

We had the opportunity to test the Pixel 8a and we loved our experience with Google’s latest budget-friendly option. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge phone with a small form factor, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to carry the Pixel 8a in just any pocket, bag, or sleeve. While the chassis could do with a bit of strengthening, we definitely recommend outfitting the Pixel 8a with a solid phone case and screen protector anyway.

Running Android 14 and powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of onboard RAM, the Pixel 8a is a champ at toggling between multiple activities at once. Expect blistering-fast performance across the board, and prepare for Google’s AI photo editing to completely blow your mind. Not only do the 64MP main lens and 13MP wide-angle deliver some amazing-looking photos, but the Magic Eraser and Magic Editor capabilities are great for touching up photos.

On a full charge, you can expect up to a full day of battery life from the Pixel 8a. In addition to its beautiful 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 screen that handles up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 8a includes up to seven years of Android software updates.

We’re not sure how long this Amazon promo is going to last, so now is the best time to buy. Save $200 when you purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a, and be sure to check out some of other Google Pixel deals we found this week! We also have a more general list of phone deals for you to peruse.