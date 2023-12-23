 Skip to main content
How to watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream

Noah McGraw
By
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.
DAZN

As part of this weekend’s massive Day of Reckoning boxing event, Daniel Dubois is fighting Jarrell Miller in a heavyweight showdown. Dubois (19-2, 180 KOs) is coming off a loss to Oleksandr Usyk in late August. That fight was steeped in controversy after a punch from Dubois that left Usyk on the floor for nearly five minutes was ruled a low blow by the ref. While Miller isn’t quite on the level of Usyk, he’s an undefeated fighter with a relatively high KO percentage. In terms of betting odds, this is the closest fight at the event.

The Day of Reckoning PPV event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23. Dubois vs. Miller is the sixth fight on the card, and it’s estimated that it will start around 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the co-main events, Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is hosting this PPV, so you’ll need to buy it for $40 plus $11 for an ESPN+ account. If you already have an ESPN+ account you can just buy the PPV. Another option is buying the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for $15 per month. You can also get ESPN+ for an entire year in a lump sum of $110. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial.

Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

This is a DAZN PPV event, so you’ll need to pay for the PPV and have a DAZN membership. Despite how stacked this card is, the PPV is only $40, and DAZN has some crazy discounts to celebrate. If you commit to a year of the $20 per month subscription, DAZN will cut the price of your first month to just one cent. That means $40 total for this PPV. If you don’t want a DAZN subscription past this event, you can buy a single month of DAZN for $5, meaning $45 total for the membership and PPV. If you want to buy a full year of DAZN, you can pay it in a lump sum of $225. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so the $45 option is your best bet if you just want to watch this PPV.

Don't Miss

Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available basically everywhere, but if you find yourself somewhere that has the Day of Reckoning PPV region-locked, you can get around that pretty simply with a VPN. Grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S. or the U.K., and stream the fight through the DAZN PPV. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s on sale for $3 per month (when you commit to a two-year plan) as part of holiday VPN deals.

