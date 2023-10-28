How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Stream the fight

The lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is fighting the former UFC champion Francis Ngannou this weekend. The fight is billed as the battle of the kings from the world’s two leading combat sports. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), being an actual boxer with a claim for greatest current heavyweight, will certainly have the advantage. Ngannou (0-0, 0 KOs) has never been in an official boxing match, but he does have a few interesting weapons in his arsenal. For instance, he’s being trained by one of the greatest heavyweights of the 80s and 90s, Mike Tyson. Fury may also be hesitant to fully engage Ngannou, since Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has been confirmed for December. If Fury is injured, it puts that unification fight in jeopardy.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28. It is an ESPN+ PPV in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Ireland, and on DAZN in the rest of the world. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it from anywhere in the world.

Fury vs. Ngannou undercard

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou live stream on ESPN+ PPV

Fury vs. Ngannou is a PPV on ESPN+ in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Ireland. It costs $80, plus $11 if you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription. This is about as expensive as PPVs get. If you’re not already an ESPN+ subscriber, the membership is worth it if you want to watch boxing more often. ESPN is partnered with Top Rank, the boxing promotion company, so it features regular fights from boxers like Fury, Naoya Inoue and Teofimo Lopez. Unfortunately there currently isn’t an ESPN+ free trial.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou from abroad on DAZN

If you’re not in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Ireland, you can watch the fight as part of a regular DAZN subscription — no PPV required. DAZN costs $25 per month for a regular subscription, or $225 for a full year. You can also commit to a year-long subscription and pay in $20 per month increments. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. DAZN is partnered with Golden Boy Promotions, so you can expect regular content from fighters like Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia. DAZN has PPV and standards fights, plus interesting events like the influencer boxing program Misfits Boxing.

How to watch Fry vs. Ngannou from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland or anywhere in the world that has DAZN, you’re going to have to get creative to watch this fight. We recommend grabbing the best VPN for streaming and connecting to a place with DAZN, since that subscription is cheaper than the ESPN+ PPV. NordVPN is the best VPN overall, and it’s currently on sale. As part of early Black Friday VPN deals, you can get NordVPN for the equivalent of $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations