How to watch Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream the fight

Devin Haney, the undefeated and unified champion of the lightweight division, is moving up in weight to fight Regis Prograis, the WBC Super Lightweight champion. Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is a defensive fighter with light feet and a tagging jab. Haney struggled to pull out the unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko in May, in a chess match fight between two technical boxers. Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs), on the other hand, is a knockout artist with heavy hands. The combination of punching power and an increase in weight makes this the most dangerous fight Haney has faced in a long time.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9. It is a DAZN PPV event. Keep reading to see all your options for how to watch boxing online this weekend.

Haney vs. Prograis undercard

Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweight

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, vacant Women’s IBF World Bantamweight Championship

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8×2 rounds, women’s super featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweight

Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Watch Haney vs. Prograis live stream on DAZN PPV

Haney vs. Prograis is a $60 PPV from DAZN in the U.S. You will also need to be a DAZN subscriber. There are a few options for subscribing. If you just want this fight, the cheapest option is to pay another $25 for a single month of membership. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. If you think you’ll watch more fights this year, you can buy an annual subscription for $225 all together or in $20-per-month increments. If you’re in the U.K., this fight is just part of your usual DAZN subscription.

Watch Haney vs. Prograis live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in the U.K., this fight is part of your normal DAZN subscription. You don’t have to pay extra for the PPV. DAZN is available nearly everywhere else in the world too. If you’re in one of the countries that doesn’t have it, there’s just one more step you have to take: Buy a VPN membership. Once you have access to one of the best VPNs for streaming, all you have to do is connect to a U.S. or U.K. server and log on to DAZN like the rest of the world does. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently down to just under $4 per month for two-year base plan as part of VPN deals.

