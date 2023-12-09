 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream the fight

Noah McGraw
By
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis on a promotional poster.
DAZN

Devin Haney, the undefeated and unified champion of the lightweight division, is moving up in weight to fight Regis Prograis, the WBC Super Lightweight champion. Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is a defensive fighter with light feet and a tagging jab. Haney struggled to pull out the unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko in May, in a chess match fight between two technical boxers. Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs), on the other hand, is a knockout artist with heavy hands. The combination of punching power and an increase in weight makes this the most dangerous fight Haney has faced in a long time.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9. It is a DAZN PPV event. Keep reading to see all your options for how to watch boxing online this weekend.

Haney vs. Prograis undercard

  • Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, vacant Women’s IBF World Bantamweight Championship
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8×2 rounds, women’s super featherweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Watch Haney vs. Prograis live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

Haney vs. Prograis is a $60 PPV from DAZN in the U.S. You will also need to be a DAZN subscriber. There are a few options for subscribing. If you just want this fight, the cheapest option is to pay another $25 for a single month of membership. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. If you think you’ll watch more fights this year, you can buy an annual subscription for $225 all together or in $20-per-month increments. If you’re in the U.K., this fight is just part of your usual DAZN subscription.

Watch Haney vs. Prograis live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re in the U.K., this fight is part of your normal DAZN subscription. You don’t have to pay extra for the PPV. DAZN is available nearly everywhere else in the world too. If you’re in one of the countries that doesn’t have it, there’s just one more step you have to take: Buy a VPN membership. Once you have access to one of the best VPNs for streaming, all you have to do is connect to a U.S. or U.K. server and log on to DAZN like the rest of the world does. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently down to just under $4 per month for two-year base plan as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch the NBA Finals Game 5 for free: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The winner of the 2023 NBA Finals could be decided tonight. The Denver Nuggets are leading three games to one, and tonight they get a chance to get their fourth win on their home turf. If Miami pulls out a win, they'll get Game 6 in their arena, leading to a final Game 7 at Denver. So far the Nuggets' wins have been fairly decisive, so we'll need to see something special from the Heat tonight for the series to continue.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ABC, as will the rest of the series if the Heat win. Several of the best live TV streaming services have ABC. If you time your subscription right, you can even get the first few games for free by way of a free trial. These are your best options.
Watch the NBA Finals live stream on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III: Stream the exhibition match
Promotional poster showing Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.

It's an incredible week to watch boxing. We had Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes on Thursday, the return of Adrien Broner on Friday, and three different events on Saturday. We get to cap off the weekend with a little dessert: The exhibition match between Floyd "Money" Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KO). Words fail for this event. Mayweather, the undefeated boxer and self-proclaimed "Best Ever," is going eight rounds with... the grandson of the gangster John Gotti? He's leaning into the association too, as the tagline for the event in "Last Names Matter" (Mayweather is a Jr. himself). John Gotti III is 2-0 in boxing and 5-1 in MMA. The names might be the most entertaining draw for this exhibition, but we'll admit we're hooked.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III starts at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11. It is an exclusive PPV on Zeus Network. Read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Mayweather vs Gotti III live stream on Zeus Network

Read more
How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez: Stream Top Rank Boxing
Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez stare down in a promo poster.

ESPN/Top Rank Image used with permission by copyright holder

Two former champions face off tonight in a super lightweight title fight all boxing fans will love. Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs), the still undefeated former unified super lightweight champion, will defend his WBO belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former three-belt lightweight champion. These are two titans of the lighter divisions fighting primarily for honor and bragging rights, rather than belts.

Read more