How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.
DAZN

Get ready for the Day of Reckoning. This massive boxing event in Saudi Arabia features some incredible star power in boxing, and it’s capped off by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) is the favorite, with every boxing fan and their mother hopping for a Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight next year. To make that happen Joshua will have to mentally move past his losses and trainer change to defeat Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs). Wallin is a skilled boxer who gave Tyson Fury a run for his money in September of 2019, giving the Gypsy King a brutal cut over the right eye that required 47 stitches. It’s going to be a tough fight for both men.

The Day of Reckoning PPV starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday December 23, and Joshua vs. Wallin is the final fight, estimated to start around 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

Good news for ESPN+ subscribers: This fight is only $40. If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber yet, you’ll need to get an account. The cheapest options is a single month for $11, making this PPV only $51 total. You could also get a year of ESPN+ for $110, or opt for the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for $15 per month. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial live right now, but thankfully you have some options.

Don't Miss

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

This fight is part of the massive Day of Reckoning event. It’s a PPV on DAZN, meaning you’ll need to be a DAZN member and buy the PPV. Thankfully the PPV is only $40, which is incredibly cheap for the quality and quantity of fights. As for the DAZN subscription, there is a deal going on right now that will get you your first month of DAZN for just one cent — you read that right. You do have to commit to a 12-month contract to get that price though. You can also get just a single month for $5, which is a $20 discount off the usual price of $25 per month. Finally, you can pay for a full year for $225. There is no DAZN free trial, but if you just want this PPV alone it will only cost you $45.

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available virtually everywhere in the world, but there are a few places that don’t have access. If you need to get around region blocks just grab a subscription to one of the best VPNs for streaming. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall, and it’s currently on sale for just $3 per month when you commit to two years. There are also some other VPN deals worth checking out, but NordVPN is our top pick.

