Watch Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza: How to stream Heisman night boxing

There’s going to be an exciting title fight after tonight’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) is defending his WBO World Featherweight belt against Rafael Espinoza (21-0 18, KOs). This will be Ramirez’s second defense since winning the vacant title in a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Dogboe in April of this year. Ramirez has worked his way up from getting knocked down in his very first professional round to being a world champion. Espinoza has never had a title shot before.

The Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza live stream starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 9. It’s timed to start after the Heisman Trophy ceremony. It will stream on ESPN+. Keep reading to see the cheapest way to watch boxing online this weekend.

Ramirez vs. Espinoza undercard

One of the noteworthy fights on tonight’s undercard is the up-and-coming Xander Zayas fighting Jorge Fortea. Zayas is one of the sport’s most exciting prospects. He’s only 21, but he has 17 wins and 0 losses on his record because he started his professional career at just 17 years old.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Fortea, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carringtom vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Francisco Daniel Veron, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Keith Hunter, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Delante Johnson vs. Jimerr Espinosa, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Damian Knyba vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Watch the Ramirez vs. Espinoza live stream on ESPN+

This fight is promoted by Top Rank Boxing, so it will be featured on ESPN+. It’s part of a normal subscription, so you won’t need to buy an extra PPV. If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be glad to hear that it’s one of the cheapest ways to watch boxing. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but you can get a month’s subscription for just $11. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Bundle, which only costs $13 per month.

Watch the Ramirez vs. Espinoza live stream from abroad with a VPN

This fight will be on Sky Sports in the U.K., but if you’re anywhere else in the world you will need a VPN. Thankfully getting one of the best VPNs for streaming is a simple and affordable process. We recommend grabbing NordVPN, since it’s the best VPN in general and has a nice discount that brings it down to less that $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Once you grab it, connect to a server in the U.S. and sign up for ESPN+.

Editors' Recommendations