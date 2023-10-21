How to watch Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan live stream

Two proven fights square off for a regional belt this weekend. Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) faces Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Despite a loss in 2020 to Rashidi Ellis, Rocha is seen as the A-side in the fight. It’s a step up in his career to face an undefeated fighter with more experience in the ring. Santillan is a Californian Southpaw looking to end the up-and-comer’s career and preserve his perfect record.

Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan is at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Rocha vs. Santillan undercard

John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, women’s flyweight

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight

David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, 4 rounds, women’s super featherweight

Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

How to watch Rocha vs. Santillan live stream on DAZN

DAZN is the exclusive broadcaster of this fight, so you’ll need a membership. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial right now, but there are a few different payment plan options. A monthly subscription is $25. You can also buy a year-long subscription for $225, or commit to a year and pay in monthly $20 installments. DAZN is home to a lot of combat sports, like UFC and wrestling, as well as many influencer fighting events like Misfits boxing (think Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI). DAZN also has less violent sports like darts, snooker and poker.

How to watch Rocha vs. Santillan live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you live somewhere that doesn’t have access to DAZN, there is an easy fix. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming and connect to a server in the U.S. or the U.K. We recommend NordVPN for two reasons: It’s the best VPN overall, and it’s currently on sale as part of early Black Friday VPN deals. Right now, a base plan will cost you the equivalent of $3 per month when you commit to two years.

