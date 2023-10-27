 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos will make history: How to watch

Noah McGraw
By
Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos on a promotional poster.
Most Valuable Promotion

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos is about to make waves. It’s a fight for Serrano’s unified featherweight championship belts, and it will be fought in 12 three-minute rounds. For those who don’t know, women’s boxing matches are usually fought in two-minute rounds, and championship fights are just 10 rounds instead of 12. There have been a handful of women’s fights fought with three-minute rounds over the years, but this is the first time a women’s championship will be fought at 12 three-minute rounds, just like men’s fights.

Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is one of the greatest female boxers to every study the sweet science. Her only loss in the last 10 years was a brutal split decision to Katie Taylor, which was The Ring magazine’s women’s fight of the year in 2022. Serrano has said she’s ready for a rematch, but she’ll have to defeat Ramos first. Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) is the WBO Interim World Featherweight Champion, which put her in the mandatory position to challenge Serrano for her belts. Serrano has KO’d twice as many opponents as Ramos has even faced, but you can never count Ramos out. In her last fight against Brenda Karen Carabajal, Ramos was down once early and deducted another point later, and she still pulled out a split decision victory.

Serrano vs. Ramos is on Friday, October 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed exclusively on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this week.

Related

Serrano vs. Ramos undercard

  • Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Damian Lescaille vs. Ray Barlow, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Angel Chavez vs. Sladan Janjanin, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Euri Cedeno vs. Dayan Depestre, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Damazion Vanhouter vs. Nafys Anas, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Alexander Rios Vega vs. Benigno Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Kata Pap, 4×2 rounds, super flyweight

How to watch Serrano vs. Ramos live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

Serrano vs. Ramos is a DAZN exclusive. It’s not a PPV, so you will just need a standard DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial right now, so you’ll have to drop at least $25. A monthly subscription is $25, and a yearly subscription is $225. You can also commit to a year-long plan and pay in $20 per month increments. DAZN hosts a lot of boxing matches, from fights featuring the best of Golden Boy promotions (Canelo Alvarez, Teofimo Lopez, William Zepeda, et al.), to influencer events like Misfits Boxing (Logan and Jake Paul, KSI, et al.). DAZN also streams mellower sports, such as snooker, poker and darts.

How to watch Serrano vs. Ramos live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re in part of the world that doesn’t get DAZN, there’s no need to fear. Just grab one of the best VPNs and connect to a server in the U.S. You’ll be watching Serrano vs. Ramos in no time. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming in general. It’s simple, effective, and currently on sale. As part of early Black Friday VPN deals, NordVPN is on sale for just $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley live stream: How to watch the boxing match
Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley promo poster.

(DAZN) Image used with permission by copyright holder

Fight fans are in for a brutal battle tonight. Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) faces Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) in a match that is unlikely to go the distance. Berlanga is the heavy favorite for the night. Considering the history of both fighters, there will likely be fireworks.

Read more
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream: How to watch the boxing match
Showtime promotional poster showing Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo.

(Premier Boxing Champions) Image used with permission by copyright holder

The story of this fight has written itself: Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) will defend his WBO Interim World Super Welterweight title with over 30 stitches in his right forearm. Tszyu was bitten by a dog at a family barbeque a few weeks ago, but insists he is good to go for this weekend's fight. Tszyu fights in orthodox stance, so the forearm injury may affect his ability to guard his chin while jabbing.

Read more
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream: How to watch the boxing match
DAZN promotional poster of Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla.

(DAZN) Image used with permission by copyright holder

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is ready to defend his WBC World Super Lightweight title with style. He's tacked on four stoppage wins since his 2019 loss to Josh Taylor, a close majority decision that some argued should have gone to Prograis. He is the massive favorite in this weekend's fight, but his opponent is no bum. Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) has a tough chin that could, at the very least, break Prograis' knockout streak. Zorrilla's sole loss was a decisive unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr one year ago.

Read more