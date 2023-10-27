Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos will make history: How to watch

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos is about to make waves. It’s a fight for Serrano’s unified featherweight championship belts, and it will be fought in 12 three-minute rounds. For those who don’t know, women’s boxing matches are usually fought in two-minute rounds, and championship fights are just 10 rounds instead of 12. There have been a handful of women’s fights fought with three-minute rounds over the years, but this is the first time a women’s championship will be fought at 12 three-minute rounds, just like men’s fights.

Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is one of the greatest female boxers to every study the sweet science. Her only loss in the last 10 years was a brutal split decision to Katie Taylor, which was The Ring magazine’s women’s fight of the year in 2022. Serrano has said she’s ready for a rematch, but she’ll have to defeat Ramos first. Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) is the WBO Interim World Featherweight Champion, which put her in the mandatory position to challenge Serrano for her belts. Serrano has KO’d twice as many opponents as Ramos has even faced, but you can never count Ramos out. In her last fight against Brenda Karen Carabajal, Ramos was down once early and deducted another point later, and she still pulled out a split decision victory.

Serrano vs. Ramos is on Friday, October 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed exclusively on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this week.

Serrano vs. Ramos undercard

Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Damian Lescaille vs. Ray Barlow, 10 rounds, welterweight

Angel Chavez vs. Sladan Janjanin, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Dayan Depestre, 6 rounds, middleweight

Damazion Vanhouter vs. Nafys Anas, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Alexander Rios Vega vs. Benigno Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Kata Pap, 4×2 rounds, super flyweight

How to watch Serrano vs. Ramos live stream on DAZN

Serrano vs. Ramos is a DAZN exclusive. It’s not a PPV, so you will just need a standard DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial right now, so you’ll have to drop at least $25. A monthly subscription is $25, and a yearly subscription is $225. You can also commit to a year-long plan and pay in $20 per month increments. DAZN hosts a lot of boxing matches, from fights featuring the best of Golden Boy promotions (Canelo Alvarez, Teofimo Lopez, William Zepeda, et al.), to influencer events like Misfits Boxing (Logan and Jake Paul, KSI, et al.). DAZN also streams mellower sports, such as snooker, poker and darts.

How to watch Serrano vs. Ramos live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in part of the world that doesn’t get DAZN, there’s no need to fear. Just grab one of the best VPNs and connect to a server in the U.S. You’ll be watching Serrano vs. Ramos in no time. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming in general. It’s simple, effective, and currently on sale. As part of early Black Friday VPN deals, NordVPN is on sale for just $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

