Watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza: How to stream the fight for free

Noah McGraw
By
Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza on a yellow background.
Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza is going to be a fascinating bout. Both fighters are coming off of spectacular knockout wins. Tim Tszyu was bit by a dog a week before his last fight against Carlos Ocampo, but went ahead with the match anyway and knocked him out one minute and 17 seconds into the first round — with 26 stitches in his arm. Brian Mendoza was a massive underdog in his last fight against Sebastian Fundora, but he was able to stun him with a left hook, then follow up with a flurry that left Fundora wondering what his own name was. Tszyu and Mendoza meet in the ring this weekend to fight for Tzsyu’s recently acquired WBO World Super Welterweight Championship belt.

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza start at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. It will be broadcast on Showtime through Paramount+. There is one undercard fight, a 12 round featherweight fight between Sam Goodman and Miguel Flores, so the main event will likely start around 11:30 p.m. Here’s how to watch boxing completely free this weekend.

How to watch the Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza live stream on Showtime

The Showtime logo against a black background.
Showtime

Tszyu vs Mendoza is not a PPV, so it will be included in the regular Paramount+ subscription. Because of that, you can take advantage of the Paramount+ free trial. The Showtime and Paramount+ free trial lasts for seven days. After that you’ll have to pay $12 per month. You’ll get access to everything Paramount has to offer, including most CBS TV shows like CSI, NCIS and Survivor, plus Showtime content like Dexter and Yellowjackets. The promotion company Premier Boxing Champions has a contract with Showtime, so you’ll get access to matches featuring their fighters — names like Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re in a part of the world that doesn’t have access to Paramount+, there is a cheap way to still get the Paramount+ free trial. All you need is a VPN. If you grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a server in the U.S., then sign up for the Paramount+ free trial like you’re on American soil. Our recommendation for the best VPN is NordVPN. You can currently sign up for the basic plan for under $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
