How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream

Noah McGraw
By
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder on a Day of Reckoning promo poster.
DAZN

The Day of Reckoning, a massive boxing PPV event hosted by Saudi Arabia, is almost here. This is a full fight card absolutely stacked with a-list boxing talent. In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) is taking on Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs). Most talk before the match is centered around Wilder’s lack of activity over the past few years. He’s only had one fight since his final loss to Tyson Fury in 2021, and in it he dispatched Robert Helenius in the first round. That’s just under three minutes of ring time in two years. On the other hand, this will be Parker’s fourth fight of 2023. The folks in Vegas are betting that Wilder will deliver another early KO with his characteristic devastating right hand.

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker is the second-to-last fight on the Day of Reckoning PPV. The whole event starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23, and Wilder vs. Parker is estimated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is one of the streaming services hosting this fight. That means you need an ESPN+ account, and you need to buy the PPV for $40 on top of that. It’s not a bad price, even if you don’t have an account. You can buy one month for another $11, or a full year for $110. If you’re a Disney fan, you can even get ESPN+ in the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $15 per month. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but $51 for a PPV this stacked isn’t bad.

Don't Miss

Watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

The fight between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker is the co-main event on the Day of Reckoning PPV. It’s on DAZN, meaning you’ll have to buy the PPV for $40 and get a DAZN subscription. Thankfully DAZN is currently on sale. If you commit to a 12-month contract, you can get your first month for just one cent. It becomes $20 after that. If you’re only interested in this PPV, you can buy a single month for just $5, down $20 from its normal $25. You can also just grab a full year in one lump sum of $225. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial.

Watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

You can get this PPV from anywhere that hosts DAZN, which is practically every country on the planet. But if you’re somewhere that is region-locked, you can simply grab one of the best VPNs for streaming and connect to a server in the U.S. or the U.K. We recommend NordVPN, not only because it’s the best VPN in general, but because it’s currently on sale during holiday VPN deals. If you commit to a two-year plan, you’ll pay just $2 per month.

